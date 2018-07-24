Cholangitis Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2019

Cholangitis is referred as an infection of biliary tract that leads to significant mortality and morbidity. It is a bacterial infection that occurs when the bile duct that carries bile for liver to intestine and gallbladder is blocked by tumor or gallstone. Bile is a liquid generated by liver for food digestion.

Abdominal pain, jaundice, fever and low blood pressure are some of the symptoms of cholangitis. Presence of pancreatic cancer slightly increases the risk of cholangitis. Diagnosis at an early stage and treatment of this disorder is very important. People above the age of 60 years are more prone to such disorders.

Increasing geriatric population, changing lifestyle and increasing healthcare awareness are some of the important factors driving the growth of this market globally. Improvement in healthcare policies leads to increase in affordability of various healthcare treatments, this in turn, has increased the life expectancy of the population.

Population above the age of 65 years usually suffer from various health disorders. Thus, increasing geriatric population globally augments the demand for cholangitis therapeutics market. Currently, many manufacturers are engaged in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cholangitis.

Geographically, North America is the leading region for the global cholangitis market owing to increasing geriatric population coupled with rising healthcare awareness. The market in Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant rate due to rise in disposable income and increasing healthcare awareness along with population aging.

Some of the key players engaged in developing vasculitis therapeutics market are Gilead Sciences, RiemserArzneimittel AG, Bayer AG, Zambon Company S.p.A., Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Mayo Clinic and others.

