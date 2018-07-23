Opportunities for global pultrusion market to reach $3.0 billion by 2023

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the pultrusion industry looks good with opportunities in the transportation, infrastructure, consumer goods, and construction industries. The global pultrusion market is expected to reach an estimated $3.0 billion by 2023 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for lightweight, corrosion resistant, and durable products for various end use industries.

On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the demand for utility poles will experience the highest growth in the forecast period, supported by ongoing replacement of wooden poles and performance benefits of FRP poles over wood, steel, and other poles.

By fiber type, glass fiber, carbon fiber, and aramid fiber are the major fibers utilized to manufacture pultruded products for various end use industries. Glass fiber based pultruded products is expected to remain the largest segment by value and volume.

.By resin type, polyester, vinyl ester, epoxy, and phenolic resin are the major resins used to make pultruded products. Polyester resin based pultruded products is expected to remain the largest segment by value and volume consumption.

Asia Pacific and ROW are expected to remain the largest regions by value and volume; they are also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in chemical, consumer goods, and construction industry. The major drivers for growth are increasing urbanization, rapid industrialization, and growing awareness of pultruded products.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include strategic collaboration of pultruded parts manufacturers with OEMs to serve unique needs and find new application areas. Strongwell Corporation, Exel Composites, Werner Ladder, Bedford, Creative Pultrusion, and polyone are among the major suppliers of the pultrusion market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global pultrusion market by application, type, ,materials, end use industry and by region, and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled, “Growth Opportunities in Global Pultrusion Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions.

The study includes market trends and forecasts for the global pultrusion market segmented by applications, end use industry, material, and region as follows:

By Application Type (million pounds and $ million shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023):

• Window Profiles

• Rebar

• Ladder Rails

• Cable Trays

• Electric Insulators

• Decking

• Grating

• Road Markers

• Sound Barriers

• Sporting Goods

• Tool Handles

• Utility Poles

• Structural Shapes

• Transportation

• Antennas

• Others

By Attribute Type (million pounds and $ million shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023):

• Corrosion

• Non-Corrosion

By End Use Industry (million pounds and $ million shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023):

• Electrical

• Chemical

• Infrastructure

• Building and Construction

• Consumer Goods

• Cooling Tower

• Transportation

• Other

By Fiber Type (million pounds and $ million shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023):

• Glass Fiber Composites

• Carbon Fiber and other Composites

By Resin Type (million pounds and $ million shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023):

• Polyester Composites

• Epoxy Composites

• Vinlyester Composites

• Phenolic and other composites

By Region (million pounds and $ million shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023):

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific and Rest of World

This 365 page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include advanced materials reports, composite materials market report, strategic growth consulting, market research due diligence and business strategy consulting.

Some of the features of the Growth Opportunities in the Pultrusion Market 2018-2023: Global Market Outlook report include:

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth in the global pultrusion market by application (window profiles, window profiles, rebar, ladder rails, cable trays, electric insulators, decking, grating, road markers, sound barriers, sporting goods ,tool handles ,utility poles, structural shapes, transportation, antennas and others), by property type (corrosion and non-corrosion), by end use industry (chemical, infrastructure, building and construction, consumer goods, cooling tower, transportation, and others), by fiber type (glass fiber composites and carbon fiber and other composites), by resin type (polyester resin, vinyl ester, epoxy, phenolic, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW) and why?

Q.2 Which application segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?