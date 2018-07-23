Increase Storage Efficiency with Containit’s Storage Cages and Pallet Systems

Containit Solutions’ products help warehouses be safe and organised.

[PARKES, 24/07/2018] – Containit Solutions provides robust, flexible solutions that help warehouses optimise their storage space. The company supplies a full range of storage cages and pallet systems for a wide variety of industrial applications.

Complete, Comprehensive Storage Solutions

As one of Australia’s leading pallet cage suppliers, Containit delivers quality and efficiency in all their products. The company believes that the best storage solutions maximise a warehouse’s space while keeping employees safe from serious injury. Their storage cages are designed to help optimise the warehouse layout, increase efficiency, and help maintain lean operations. They come with a variety of safety features to minimise the risk of accidents.

Containit delivers solutions tailored to different industrial operations, with cages for long-range transportation, indoor and outdoor pallet racking, warehouse workshop stacking and spare parts storage. The company also supplies weatherproof storage cages, pipe and post stillages, and pallet retainers for various purposes.

The full storage cage product line includes the following:

? Collapsible Mesh Storage Cases

? Collapsible Metal Base Pallet Cages

? Weatherproof Transport and Storage Boxes

? Knockdown Metal Base Pallet Cages

? Timber Base Pallet Cages

? Post and Pipe Stillages

? Logistics and Storage Cages

? Pallet Retainers

? Drum Secure Pallet Systems

? Steel and Plastic Pallets

? Plastic and Poly Pallet Boxes

? Extra Large Collapsible Transport and Storage Cages

Quick and Easy Purchase Process

Containit Solutions streamlines the purchase process to reduce the burden on its clients. The company features a four-step request system that gives clients the information they require.

Containit Solutions prioritises customer satisfaction above all, and aims to build a close relationship with their clients. Their staff are available for technical support, guidance, and consultations. The company’s sales team is also on-hand to accommodate any inquiries and concerns.

About Containit Solutions

Containit Solutions is an Australian company that supplies a wide variety of storage equipment for numerous industries. Their products include pallet racks and shelves, storage cages, dangerous goods storage and high-density tools storage. The company aims to provide lasting, durable solutions that fulfil their clients’ needs.

For more information, visit http://containit.com.au today.