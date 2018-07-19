Sales Rate of Antiseptics to Overshadow Wetting Agents, reveals Fact.MR

Antiseptics are fast gaining ground an efficacious wound irrigation solution, with the advent of biocompatible antiseptic drugs having high microbiocidal effect that serve as efficient alternative to infection prevention. However, requirement for reviewing antiseptic wound irrigation solution on an ongoing basis, along with special attention to prevent unwanted effects during healing process, are key adoption arresting factors for this variant.

Utilization of antiseptics as wound irrigation solution has been witnessing a marked preference in recent years, overshadowing wetting agents in terms of sales, according to a recent Fact.MR study. Albeit sales rate of antiseptics are likely to be higher, revenues from wetting agents will remain over 1.5 times of antiseptics during the forecast period, 2018 to 2027. Preeminence of wetting agents in wound irrigation solution market rides the coattails of their efficacy in removing debris and barriers in wound dressings, thereby leading to fast recovery.

“Wound irrigation in surgeries has long been debated on as one of the potentially crucial intraoperative measures taken for preventing surgical site infection (SSI) development. However, a cohort of thought leaders in epidemiology and prevention of infection have recently convened to address implications of various surgical irrigation practices. These leaders have identified the requirement of well-designed clinical trials to investigate surgical irrigation practices, scrutinizing existing evidences for standardizing irrigation practices, and improving collaboration between infection preventionists and surgical personnel. This will consequentially act as a significant growth determinant for wound irrigation solution market,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR

Chronic wound prevails as a chronic issue, albeit billions of expenditure by healthcare organizations in wound care. Recent routine clinical practice & research in the wound management point at imminent advancements in science for better understanding in addressing chronic wounds, and wound irrigation solution is no exception. Low surface tension wound irrigation solution comprising wetting agents are likely to remain in high demand for addressing chronic wounds.

Hospitals continue to hold leading position in the wound irrigation solution market, with the innate requirement for wound irrigation solution as pre-hospital civilian wound care. Newer technologies such as Ventures’ ER wound irrigation bottles are further aiding hospitals in saving costs on wound irrigation solution. Although, hospitals account for largest share of the wound irrigation solution market, sales in home care settings are expected to record a relative faster rise. Home care settings represent a lucrative avenue for the wound irrigation solution market, with manufacturers developing sophisticated solutions that enable safe utilization in home care settings. This further eliminates hospital stay, thereby reducing overall cost of treatment.

North America continues to spearhead the wound irrigation solution market, with growing acceptance of standardized protocols for managing complex wounds, and strategic collaborations between channel partners and manufacturers. North America accounts for every 3 in 10 wound irrigation solution sold worldwide, with the study forecasting revenues from the region to close in on approximately US$ 470 Mn by 2028-end. Majority of the North America’s wound irrigation solution market will remain consolidated in the U.S., according to Fact.MR study.

Sales of wound irrigation solution in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) are forecast to increase twice as fast as sales in North America through 2028. Predominantly led by China, wound irrigation solution market in APEJ will surpass US$ 350 Mn in revenues, which is second to that of North America. Leading manufacturers of wound irrigation solution are entering into collaborations with e-commerce channel partners for promoting products, while expanding their customer base. Additionally, healthcare facilities in the region are focusing on upgrading their systems and practices for leveraging the facilitated online procurement.

