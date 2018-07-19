Dr. David B. Samadi, M.D. serves as Chairman of Urology and Chief of Robotic Surgery of Urology at Lenox Hill Hospital since June 6, 2013. Dr. Samadi was Chief of Minimally Invasive Surgery in the Department of Urology and Chief of the Division of Robotics in the Department of Urology of the Mount Sinai Hospital. Dr. Samadi is one of the nation’s leading urologic oncologists specializing in robotics and minimally invasive surgery for prostate cancer. He is a leader in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy and has performed over 7000 robotic prostate surgeries. prostatitis