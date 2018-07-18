Posterior Microsurgical Instruments Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2022

Global Posterior Microsurgical Instruments Market is expected to gain a positive CAGR growth in the forthcoming period. Medical procedures such as pedical subtraction osteotomy and vertebral column resection enable surgeons with tools &techniques to correct sagittal irregularity. Posterior instruments can be categorized into five types and each has a very different role to play in order to determine a successful surgical procedure.

Human spine ranges from skull to the pelvis and consists of individual bones called vertebra and are grouped in four regions. Typical spinal procedures include discectomy, anterior lumbar interbody fusion, anterior cervical discectomy & fusion and spine realignment of scoliosis. Common tools include retractors, elevators, rongeurs, nerve hooks and curettes.

Commercially, the medical science for spinal instrumentation and implants have advanced through the years. Driving factors responsible for the growth of Posterior Microsurgical Instruments Market includes rising medical infrastructure and growth in minimally invasive surgeries.

Segmentation by application for Posterior Microsurgical Instruments Market includes ambulatory surgical centers, blood banks, home healthcare facilities and hospitals. Based on product segmentation, the Posterior Microsurgical Instruments Industry includes titanium alloy posterior microsurgical instruments, ophthalmic posterior microsurgical instruments, cardiovascular posterior microsurgical instruments and surgical posterior microsurgical instruments.

Geographically, Posterior Microsurgical Instruments Market spans North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. North America dominates the global scenario owing to rise in minimally invasive surgeries and rise in medical infrastructure to deal with minor and major surgeries resulting out of accidents. APAC market is also expected to gain a significant growth due to rise in minimally invasive surgeries and demand for precision in surgeries. The key players in the Posterior Microsurgical Instruments Market include Ziemer Group, Volk, Abbott Laboratories, Carl Zeiss Meditec, IRIDEX Corporation, Lumenis, Valaent Pharmaceuticals, Katalyst Surgicals, Novartis, PuSCH Medical, Mercian Surgical and Optico.

Volk

Ziemer Group

Abbott Laboratories

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Lumenis

Novartis

Katalyst Surgical

Mercian Surgical

Hu-Friedy

Rumex

Ophthalmic Posterior Microsurgical Instruments

Cardiovascular Posterior Microsurgical Instruments

Surgical Posterior Microsurgical Instruments

Others

Hospital

Medical Research Center

Others

