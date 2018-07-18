Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market: Rising Prevalence of Neurological Diseases to Boost Demand

The global intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) market is largely consolidated, with top four players: Grifols S.A., CSL Behring LLC, Baxalta Incorporated, and Octapharma AG, accounting for more than two-third of the total shares as of 2017. Among these, Grifols S.A. accounted for the dominant share on account of the company’s strong geographic penetration.

Oligopoly in the market has led to intense competition among top players and has compelled companies to take course of strategic mergers and acquisitions and geographic expansions. Point in case is the CSL Behring LLC’s geographic expansion by opening operations in Russia in December 2015. The company stated that the expansion was driven by large unmet need of quality biotherapeutics and blood plasma products in the country.

Transparency Market Research estimates that the global intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) market, which was valued at US$8,419.7 million in 2017, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2017 to 2024 and reach US$14,923 million in 2024. In terms of end users, the hospitals segment is presently leading, accounting for a more than 60% of the overall market in 2017. The segment is, however, expected to lose prominence to the home care segment and reflect a loss in its overall share by 2024. In terms of geography, North America, which presently accounts for over 45% of the global market, is expected to retain dominance by 2024 as well.

The rapidly rising prevalence of a variety of hematological and neurological disorders such as alloimmune thrombocytopenia, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), and myasthenia gravis is the chief factor driving the intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) market. For instance, the occurrence of myasthenia gravis in the U.S. has been assessed at 14 to 20 cases out of 100,000 people, which comes to around 36,000 to 60,000 cases in the country. This neuromuscular transmission has a high probability of remaining undiagnosed and thus the prevalence of this disease is actually much higher. Over 40% of the world’s IVIG products are used to treat neurological diseases, thus the rising prevalence of neurological disorders is a highly significant factor of growth for the global IVIG market.

Moreover, the mounting global population of geriatrics, which is more vulnerable to diseases due to poor immunity, is also a key factor driving the IVIG market. According to the WHO, the global geriatric population is expected to increase from 524 mn in 2010 to 1.5 bn by 2050. This is anticipated to drive the increased demand for better immunological treatments, which in turn would provide opportunities for companies operating in the global intravenous immunoglobulin market. The steady rise in the use of intravenous immunoglobulin for the treatment of off-label indications a significant rise in the blood plasma yield across the globe are also likely to drive the intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) products market.

One of the key challenges that could hamper the overall development of the global IVIG market is the comparatively much higher cost of plasma collection and manufacturing processes as compared to conventional pharmaceutical manufacturing and processing products. Moreover, immunoglobulin products being derivatives of blood, they require highly sophisticated methods and equipment for collection, purification, and storage. This scenario adds to the overall cost and complexity of IVIG products and therapies.

Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) preparations also have several related side effects, which could lead to serious health problems in some patients. Owing to this, patients are sometimes discouraged from continuing IVIG therapies. Side effects associated with the use of IVIG also sometimes encourage clinicians to opt for alternate therapies. This factor is likely to restrain the overall development of the intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) market in the next few years.

