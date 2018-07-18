Glucose Tolerance Test Market 2018; Whooping CAGR of 10.4% with Renowned Players by 2023

Extensive Study of Glucose Tolerance Test Market Research Report is Included on MarketResearchFuture.com with Latest Advancement. Detail analysis on possible segments and sub segments of the Glucose Tolerance Test Market. Along with this regional analysis of the market which includes Americas and Europe.

Market Snapshot:

The global Glucose Tolerance Test market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period 2017-2023. A glucose tolerance test measures how well a body’s cells is capable to engross glucose, or sugar, after a patient consume a given amount of sugar. Doctors and specialists use fasting blood sugar levels and haemoglobin A1C values to identify type 1 and type 2 diabetes, and pre-diabetes whereas a glucose tolerance test can also be used. Doctors primarily use a glucose tolerance test to diagnose gestational diabetes in patients.

Specialists and doctors often diagnose type 1 diabetes swiftly because it frequently develops quickly and includes high blood sugar levels. Type 2 diabetes, on the other hand regularly develops over years. Type 2 diabetes is the most common form of diabetes, and it generally develops during adulthood. Gestational diabetes arises when a pregnant woman who do not have diabetes before pregnancy, thus has high blood sugar levels as a result of the pregnancy. The American Diabetes Association estimates that gestational diabetes occurs in 9.2 percent of pregnancies.

Players Covered:

Some of the key players in this market are Panasonic, Dexcom, Inc, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd, LifeScan, Inc Sanofi, Medtronic Plc and others.

Glucose Tolerance Test Market – Segments:

The global Glucose Tolerance Test market is segmented on the basis of products, indications, end user.

On the basis of the products, it is further segmented into intramedullary Blood glucose testing kit (Lancet, Meters, Test strips and others), Smart sensors and other.

On the basis of the indication, the market is segmented into Diabetes, Gestational diabetes, Insulin resistance, Reactive hypoglycemia.

On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into Diagnostic Clinics, Hospitals, Home, and others.

Regional outlook for the Glucose Tolerance Test Market:

The Americas dominate the diabetes monitors market owing to the presence of patient population, a well-developed technology, high healthcare expenditure, and the presence of the leading players. Due to high prevalence of the condition, companies, private organization, and government associations actively participates to improve diabetes care. For instance, The Merck Foundation provided funding of USD 10,000,000 for the projects designed to improve access to diabetes care and to reduce health disparities for vulnerable populations with type 2 diabetes in the United States.

Europe holds the second position in the diabetes monitors market. It is expected that the support provided by the government bodies for research & development, along with a well-developed technology drives the market in European region. According to the German maternity guidelines, every pregnant women can undergo glucose-challenge test for early diagnosis of Gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM). The charges for the test are completely covered by women’s health insurance.

