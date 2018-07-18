Food Coating Ingredients Market Research, Size, Share, Growth, Trend and Industry Analysis by 2023

Market Overview:

Food coating ingredients are added to food products to add taste, texture, flavor, and also improve the appearance of the food product. Cocoa & chocolates, sugars & syrups, spices & seasonings, starches, hydrocolloids, fats & oils, crumbs, and flours are some of the commonly used food coating ingredients. They are applicable in various industries such as bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, sweet and savory snacks, beverages, and others. Moreover, they are available in different forms such as liquid, powder, granule, and chunks.

Food coating is gaining popularity in various industries for its attribute of adding taste, texture, and flavor to the food products. The major role of food coating is improvising the appearance of the food products, which is attracting a huge population boosting the growth of the market. Changing lifestyle, increasing disposable income, and change in consumption pattern are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of food coating ingredients market.

High inclination towards baked and confectionery products in developing countries is further boosting the growth of food coating ingredients market. The high content of fat and calories in food coating is restraining the growth of the market among the obese and diabetic population. However, introduction to sugar-free and natural coating products has paved an opportunity for the growth of the food coating ingredients market. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the Global Food Coating Ingredients Market: E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Cargill Inc. (U.S.), Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.), Agrana Beteiligungs Ag (Austria), Dohler Group SE (Germany), PGP International Inc. (U.S.), Tate & Lyle Plc. (U.K), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), and Kerry Group Plc. (Ireland)

Downstream Analysis:

The global food coating ingredients market is segmented into type and application.

On the basis of the type, it is segmented into cocoa & chocolates, sugars & syrups, spices & seasonings, starches, hydrocolloids, fats & oils, crumbs, flours, and others. Among all, the cocoa & chocolate segment is dominating the market.

On the basis of the application, it is segmented into bakery, confectionery, dairy, frozen foods, RTE meals, snack and nutrition bar, and others. Among all, the bakery segment is dominating the market owing to the high use of food coating ingredients.

Regional Analysis:

The global food coating ingredients market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among all the regions, Europe has the major market share and is dominating the global food coating ingredients market. Technological advancements and continuous innovations are one of the major factors driving the food coating ingredients market in Europe. In North America, the U.S. is prominent in consumption of food coating ingredients.

Asia Pacific is witnessing substantial growth over the forecast period owing to changing the lifestyle of the population in developing countries such as China and India. Moreover, increasing application of food coating ingredients in various food & beverage products is expected to boost the growth of the market in rest of the world. Additionally, the major key players are actively involved in the research & developments of the product for enhanced functionality.