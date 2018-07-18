Carbon Dioxide Enhanced Oil Recovery Industry with Future Market Projections for Forthcoming Years 2016 – 2026

Carbon Dioxide Enhanced Oil Recovery Market: Overview

Carbon dioxide enhanced oil recovery is a technique via which carbon dioxide is injected into already developed oil fields. Once added, it mixes with the oil and frees it so that it can move into the production well. The carbon dioxide present along with the oil is separated above the ground with the help of various devices and injected once again into the oil field, by which way it can be recycled and reused after being utilized once.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=20141

The carbon dioxide required for this procedure used to initially be obtained through natural reserves of the gas present below the ground surface. Due to a limited supply of natural carbon dioxide, it is currently obtained from industrial facilities, power plants such as steel and cement plants, and fertilizer & ethanol production units. It is stored and occupied for the purpose of oil recovery which in turn helps curb pollution caused by excess amounts of carbon dioxide otherwise generated into the atmosphere through these power plants or manufacturing units.

Carbon Dioxide Enhanced Oil Recovery Market: Market Trends

In recent times, there has been a surge in the usage of carbon dioxide enhanced oil recovery due to various reasons. Through carbon dioxide enhanced oil recovery, carbon dioxide can be effectively used to increase the capacity of oil produced in ageing oil fields. The traditional method involving crude oil yields about 20 to 40%, whereas carbon dioxide enhanced oil recovery yields around 30 to 60%.

Gases commonly used for the process of enhanced oil recovery include natural gas, carbon dioxide, and nitrogen. The advantages posed by carbon dioxide over other gases include its high miscibility in crude oil and comparatively low cost making it generally preferable.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/carbon-dioxide-enhanced-oil-recovery-market.html

Carbon dioxide enhanced oil recovery offers a wide scope for development and has also been adopted on a large scale in leading economies for its benefits over other traditional methods. The fact that it utilizes carbon dioxide which would otherwise be released into the atmosphere and cause harmful effects to the environment plays an important role too.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com