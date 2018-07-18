Brendon Goddard kicks off his journey with Advanced Hair Studio ~The Australian Football League Veteran joins the client and brand ambassadors list~

Advanced Hair Studio (AHS), the world’s largest hair replacement and re-growth company continues its powerful league of brand ambassadors by welcoming Australian Football League veteran, Brendon Goddard to the AHS family. Shane Warne introduced Brendon to the AHS family after being associated with AHS for over a decade now.

The CEO& MD, Middle East & India Sub Continent of Advanced Hair Studio, Mr. Sanket Shah said “Advanced Hair Studio is extremely excited to welcome Brendon Goddard to the AHS family. Hair indeed is an integral part of an individual’s personality and with an increasing hair related issues; the demand for hair care treatments are on a rapid rise. AHS has always strived to bring out the latest innovations and technologies to provide the best results to our clients for their hair problems and we are sure to deliver on our promise staying true to trust the he has placed in us.

Brendon Goddard, AFL Veteran commented on the association saying, “Hair is a vital component of one’s personality, especially when constantly in the eye of several cameras. Though unknowingly ignored, it may lead to loss of confidence eventually and further impact the professional as well as personal life. With this association, I am looking forward to have a successful story like the 1 million people across the globe, who have undergone AHS’s procedures.”