A strong portfolio of cost effective business services announced by Ajman Media City Free Zone, a brand new investment hub of UAE

18 July 2018, UAE: Ajman Media City Free Zone, a world class free zone hub for the creative, media and entertainment industry declares a wide range of customer friendly & economical packages for the potential business owners.

• Customer friendly and cost effective package to set up a new business in the free zone

• An easy andconvenient process to own a business in the United Arab Emirates

• World class infrastructure hub focuses on SME and entreprenuers

H E Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Media City Free Zone said ahead of the official launch of the free zone: “Globally, entrepreneurs and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are widely considered to be vital to national economies. We are committed to supporting the small and mid size business investors and offer easy and cost effective services which will help this sector and also boost UAE’s rankings in global business destination list.”

AMCFZ is developed as a customer friendly, helping and making the emirate of Ajman an international economic centre for investors and businesses, in line with the “Ajman 2021” vision.

No deposit mandate offers, a big incentive to new business owners

The Chairman announced a landmark decision to abolish all the security deposits related to visa process for new companies which set-up their base in Ajman Media City Free Zone.

He said, “We want the new business owners to receive essential cost advantage and make it convenient for them to set up a new business in UAE. This decision is one of the several advantages we offer to support the creative, media and entertainment industry.”

Promoting “ease of Business” for potential investors

Another USP of AMCFZ is the culture to promote and ensure “ease of doing business” for every potential investor.

We have found key issues a potential investor faces when setting up a new business such as the cost of doing business, set-up costs, the regulatory requirements of resources, and their expectations such as the availability of a long term sustainable framework which allows them to set-up, operate and function with ease.

World-class infrastructure and ecosystem

The Chairman further said: “We function as a facilitator and bring the investors, innovators and talent together, into this ecosystem, as innovation and entrepreneurship emerge and grow. This framework gives support and comfort to a new entrant or investors who wishes to invest in UAE but who may not be familiar with the local laws, regulations and culture. The new business owners are supported by a highly trained and qualified customer service team to offer personalised service and further ease the process for investors.”

Strategic Collaborations in Key International Markets

Ajman Media City Free Zone is entering into strategic alliances with organisations in key markets such as India and Egypt in the first phase.

HE Mahmoud Khalil Al Hashemi, Executive Director of Ajman Media CityFree Zone outlined recent development and collaborations in the international markets.

“In India, we have successfully created long-term alliance with two of the largest media conglomerates, Times of India and Hindustan Times. A MOU is signed with The Hindustan Times already and the second MoU with the Times of India group will be finalised soon. As part of the collaboration, AMCFZ will identify value propositions , projects and events that can be localized for the UAE market and be brought to Ajman.”

Similarly Egypt is a key market for AMC as the country is a pioneer in the business of media and entertainment in the MENA region.

Recently, a high level delegation led by H E Mahmood AlHashmi had visited Egypt and had met key government entities in Egypt and successfully signed Memorendum of Understanding to boost mutual cooperation.

The first such MoU is signed with Media Public Free Zone, one of the successful media free zones in the Middle East region, administered by an administrative body of the staff of the General Authority for Investment, Egypt.

Another significant partnership is signed with Egyptian Media Production City, one of the largest media free zone with several strategic advantages and services in Egypt. H E Mahmood AlHashmi and the AMC delegation had a strategic meeting with Mr. Osama Heikhal, EMPC chairman and signed this MoU to promote cooperation between the two zones.

H E Mahmood AlHashmi further added that over the next few months, AMC will engage with other key markets and organise a series of road shows and business visits to strengthen our ties with regional countries.

He concluded that the free zone is getting an extremely positive response from the key international markets already. The remarkable administrations offered by AMC will bolster the economic growth of Ajman and furthermore empower the Emirates to play a greater and more significant part in bringing a considerable monetary boost to the UAE.

About Ajman Media City Free Zone:

Ajman Media City Free Zone is the newest free zone in the United Arab Emirates. Headquartered in the Emirate of Ajman, Ajman Media City Free Zone has been formed with the express aim of matching the professional aspirations of individual entrepreneurs and businesses from across the world. http://amcfz.ae/

