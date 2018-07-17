Well Intervention Market Size Analysis and Growth Rate | Industry Current Market Scenario Key Opportunities & Regional Outlook To 2023

The gradual depletion of the existing oil and gas natural reserves is leading to the increase in the use of well intervention services. The maturity of the existing oil and gas wells has increased the need for maintenance of oil wells to increase the productivity. The well intervention industry is important to both the equipment manufacturers and the service operators. Owing to factors such as an increased demand for oil and the drop in replacement of depleting hydrocarbon reservoirs, the well intervention market is expected to experience a gradual increase in demand of well intervention.

The market has been analyzed based on the services, applications and regions. Amongst all kinds of service, the well stimulation service is expected to grow the fastest. The growth of the well stimulation services can be attributed to the increase in demand for matrix treatments along with hydraulic fracturing. The production from wells is affected by skin formation, near the wellbore area and well stimulation services help restore and enhance the production.