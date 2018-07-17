Taking a trip down food lane with actor Abhishek Kapur, table tennis player Manika Batra and singer Neha Kakkar

There is no sincere love than the love for food. Isn’t it? And Delhi is everyone’s favorite food destination. Sharing their love for the Capital City and talking about #FlirtWithYourCity, these Delhi-based celebrities talk about the tasty treats that leave them spellbound.

Cricketer turned actor Abhishek Kapur shares that he is a big time foodie, he said, “Whenever I’m in the city, I can’t miss exploring the street food. My favorite place is the M-block at GK1 where you get the best momos, chaat and chuski, which is not available anywhere else in the whole world!”

Singer Neha Kakkar who hails from Rishikesh but shifted to Delhi to pursue her passion as a singer added, “I am a big fan of the street food available in the city. Whenever I’m in the city even if it is just for a day, I tend to go out and eatthe street food in Delhi, it is the absolute best available in the North of India.”

Table tennis sensation Manika Batra keeps travelling on & off for tournaments,but whenever she is back, she likes to be at her home, talking about her love for Delhi, she said, “I’m not really fond of street food but I love visiting Big Chill at Khan Market especially for their Italian cuisine.”

All of the celebrities seem to love street-food in some way or another, what’s your favorite food in Delhi?