Tactical Headset Market Global Industry Review 2018 To 2023

Tactical headsets assist users in retaining situational alertness with high signal competences. Moreover, developments in communication technologies, such as ear canal equipment, bone conduction, and expansion of LTE in professional mobile radios, are contributing towards the growing adoption of tactical headset. In addition, wireless technology in headsets is gaining precedence as it allows user-friendly and allows customized functioning. The need for advanced systems having high-quality audio capabilities to replace the older systems in the military is anticipated to drive the tactical headset market growth.

The changing landscape of warfare has triggered the development and use of tactical headsets. Companies are focused on making new military headsets that are lighter, ear-protective, and usable in extreme environments. This kind of upgrade will assist the soldiers to enhance their performance and help in delivering effective military operations. Moreover, poor networking on the battlefield can lead to terrible consequences. In the battleground, proper communication is required to complete military operations successfully. Therefore, military forces in various countries are provided with advanced communication headsets with integrated microphone and speaker systems. This offers high-quality communication and assists in the smooth conduction of military operations. The usage of protective earplugs and communication headsets separately can limit the usage for the user. To overcome this, manufacturers are integrating robust communication systems with protective, durable gear, such as 3M Peltor ballistic proof headsets, to ensure the safety of the device and the user, while maintaining superior quality communications.

On the basis of type, the tactical headset market is further segmented as wire and wireless. In the wireless segment, The Bose Corporation offers the T5 tactical headset, it consists of two-way communication, one is through intercoms, radios and another is a talk-through feature, resulting in increased situational awareness for the user. The dual communication function allows for parallel connection and also allows operations with several vehicle soldier radios, intercoms, tablets, and smartphones. The operator can monitor or use more than one audio source at any given time, without connecting and disconnect sources. Due to such advancement and high demand for the tactical wireless headsets, this market is estimated to grow at a faster during the forecast period.

Technological innovations, such as magnetic ear canal technology, allows for clear two-way communications in stealth and covert situations and are majorly adopted for usage by undercover operators and officers in secret task forces. Companies invest highly in R&D to improve the quality of data transmissions. There is high importance of lightweight technology that consists of multiple connectivity options and can be used at high temperatures and in underwater situations. A major factor contributing to the rising tactical headsets market is the demand for lighter communication technologies.

The North American region is anticipated to dominate the global tactical headsets market, mainly owing to the presence of established companies in this region. Significant investments in technological development for naval sector have also encouraged demand of tactical headset market. Practically 30% of military training in North America is led by the assistance of simulators, the market for tactical headsets is expected show high growth rate during the forecast period.

Countries like the U.K, the U.S., and France are significantly investing in the development and procurement of tactical headset devices. Critical combat situations in the Middle East and Africa are anticipated to contribute to the high penetration of the tactical communications market. For example, the intense internal conflict in Nigeria and Syria among the various conflicting parties is causing high expenditure on communication headsets. The rapid growth of the defense sector in the Asia Pacific region is a major factor contributing to tactical headset market demand. Moreover, several countries in this region are increasing their military spending and investing heavily in the development and procurement of safe communication channels. For example, India has increased its military spending by approximately 6% during the fiscal year 2017 and is also contracting the development of tactical headset systems to local organizations, such as Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) under the ‘Make in India’ program.

The key players in tactical headset market are Bose Corporation (U.S.), David Clark Company (U.S.), INVISIO (Denmark), Safariland, LLC (U.S.), Selex ES Inc. – A Leonardo Company (Italy), Cobham Plc (U.K), Flightcom (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), Saab AB (Sweden), and Secomak Ltd. (U.K).

