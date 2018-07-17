My Father the Pedophile Boy Scout Executive

It is with a heavy heart I feel like I have to write this article about pedophiles and John H. Green

the National Director of the BSA. I have always adored my father and my life’s mission was to

make him proud. We didn’t get to spend much time together when I was a kid because my

parents divorced when I was around two. When I was 17 my mother, Linda finally told me about

my dad. She said he molested my aunt Kim when she was very young. Turns out it was over a

6 year period, the grooming started at age 9 and progressed. My father replied to these

accusations by saying, “the 70s were a wild and crazy time”.

Unfortunately when I was 8 years old, my older step brother molested me so this added

information caused me to fall into a deep depression and I attempted suicide shortly after. I

started blaming my aunt Kim for the demise of my parents marriage and my chance at a normal

life and family. Then at 22, I was shot in the leg with a .45 handgun point blank, then two years

later a image of me bleeding out from that gunshot in Parkland Memorial was published in Time

magazine with out consent. Recovering from this gunshot and Time magazine article took its toll

on my nerves and credit cards. Panic attacks and nightmares of the incident has left me with a

PTSD diagnosis and agoraphobia. Decades go by without thinking about why my parents

divorced. I try to make the best of my life. I ended up moving to Hawaii because I was homeless

with zero family support. For almost 5 years I lived in a van, sometimes down by a river, it

wasn’t that bad, on Kauai I was being healed and in therapy for sexual abuse and PTSD. All

that time being down and out, what kind of father turns his back on his son, I asked myself?

Then I remembered I’m told he’s a pedophile, I assumed that is why my parents divorced. This

revelation made me want to talk to my aunt immediately after 20 plus years of silence to find out

what exactly happened to her and hear her side. I contact my mother who I hadn’t talked to in

18 years, she gave me her phone number and my aunt and I talk for about a hour. This poor

women spent 5 plus years in therapy because of what my dad did to her from age 9 to 15. My

mother was in a mental institution because of the memories of her relationship with my dad. She

refuses to discuss her sins with my father and turned to religion to find peace. Our family

therapist Cindy Kubetin even went to the Boy Scouts and filed complaints on my father John

Green for child sex abuse. Nothing happened, the BSA covers up its pedophilia like the Vatican.

Our therapist says it starts with what they call “Grooming”, a psychological technique. My dad

wore a pair of boots back then with a heart on each boot. My aunt said he pulled her aside and

said,” this heart is for your sister, but this other one, this heart is for you, dont tell no one” She

was 9 and thought he hung the moon. By 10 my aunt says he started fondling her when he

could. This progressed into child ponography! Her story resonated with me, I believe her

because I know the man. When I was in high school living with him, he would peek in my room

and catch glimpses of me having sex with my girlfriend. I also accidently stumbled across his

homemade porn tapes of his current wife. Another memory my aunt Kim shares with me is

waking up to my uncle David Green on top of her and my father directing him from a wheelchair.

She was being raped by my uncle and my dad watched! My father was filming sexual acts with

my underage aunt in an apartment in Dalhart, Tx when she was 11 she says. She is reluctant to

give more details at this time however is willing to go on the record. I feel horrible for not

warning people about my father until now. When I was 17, I couldn’t deal with this information,

it’s hard to deal with now at 43 especially after finally hearing my aunt Kim’s story.

John Green

