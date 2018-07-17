Marine System Oil Market to be Dominated by Key Players – ExxonMobil, Shell, Total, BP, Chevron and JX Nippon 2017-2022

Global Marine System Oil Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. System oils are also termed as circulating oils. It lubricates the crankcase in large slow speed two-stroke marine diesel engines usually used in container ships. System oil is exclusively used to lubricate medium speed four-stroke marine diesel engines. To compensate for the down-treat, it is boosted with antiwear additives or corrosion inhibitors. In marine system oil, viscosity, volatility, alkalinity, detergents, and oiliness are the major factors.

Marine System Oil Market is segmented based on product types, applications, and regions. Product types such as High-Speed Engine Oil, Low-Speed Engine Oil, and Middle-Speed Engine Oil classify Marine System Oil Market. Applications into In-Land/Coastal, Deep-Sea, and others classify the market.

Top Key Players Analysis covered in Marine System Oil Market Report

ExxonMobil

Shell

Total

BP

Chevron

Sinopec

Quepet

JX Nippon

Lukoil

Gulf Oil

Idem Itsu

Segmentation on the basis of Applications,

Low Speed Engine Oil

Middle Speed Engine Oil

High Speed Engine Oil

Deep-sea

In-land/Coastal

Other

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Marine System Oil in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

