Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Charger Type and by Region 2017-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

Market Research Reports: NxtGenReports has announced the addition of “Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Charger Type (Slow Chargers, and Fast Chargers) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World) 2017-2025 (USD Billion/Million)” research report to their website https://www.nxtgenreports.com

Pune, India, July 16, 2018:Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure industry valued approximately USD 1.20 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 47.9% over the forecast period 2017-2025. More adoption of EV or electric vehicles can be credited to growing R&D, initiatives were taken to upgrade the currently used EV models, and making them on par with the currently used fuel powered car models. Moreover, companies are striving for enhancing Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE), making them more suitable for usage.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Charger Type:

• Slow Chargers

• Fast Chargers

Regions:

North America

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe

• UK

• Germany

Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Chargemaster Plc, Evatran LLC, Eaton Corporation, Siemens AG, ChargePoint, Inc., AeroVironment Inc., Tesla Motors, Inc., and Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Target Audience of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Market Study

• Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

• Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

• Venture capitalists

• Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

• Third-party knowledge providers

• Investment bankers

• Investors

Please note that owing to the criticality of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure market and rapidly changing market attributes, we are in the middle of updating the report. The final report may require 2 to 3 working days post-confirmation in order to cater to the most recent updates.

Register for a My NxtGenReports account and receive 10% off your entire purchase, Contact Us if you are looking for more discount.

Free Sample Market Report

You can read a detailed index of the entire research here:

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Charger Type (Slow Chargers, and Fast Chargers) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World) 2017-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Get Discount Copy of thisReport at: sales@nxtgenreports.com

Related Reports:

2018 Top 5 Advanced Driver Assistance System Players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

2018 Top 5 Drum Brake System Players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

Global Automotive Aftermarket Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Replacement part (Tire, Battery, Brake Parts, Filters, Body Parts, Lightening & Electronic Components, Wheels, Exhaust Components, and Others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of The World) 2017-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

Contact Us:

Sachin

NxtGen Reports

410, Sadguru Galaxy,

Shivane, Pune, 411023, India

Website: https://www.nxtgenreports.com

Email: sales@nxtgenreports.com

Phone: +918551022388

More Report at: https://www.nxtgenreports.com/market-research-reports