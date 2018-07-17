Data Control Technitic – Close To HD Video LiDAR Offering

Data Control Technitic is said to be close to unveiling its highest resolution LiDAR/Video package.

Hong Kong-based LiDAR pioneer, Data Control Technitic is thought to be set to unveil its highest resolution sensor package for autonomous vehicles which, at 480 vertical lines and 1280 pixels, will be among the highest resolution LiDAR systems available commercially.

A source at Data Control Technitic, who spoke on condition of anonymity because information about the system had not been cleared for dissemination to the public, said the solid-state LiDAR would be capable of a data rate of up to 1.5 million points/sec and an effective distance of up to 250 meters.

The LiDAR will apparently be paired with a HD video camera which enhances the efficacy of the distance data by adding color to the 3D model and the source said management at Data Control Technitic were “as excited about the surveillance applications as they are about the autonomous vehicle applications”.

Higher resolution LiDAR systems enable autonomous driving vehicles to “see” with improved efficiency over greater distances and make it more difficult to miss small objects on the road. Artificial intelligence-based security and surveillance systems rely heavily on the ability to identify events and objects and the enhanced resolution of the

Data Control Technitic system should play well to application and system developers in this space.

With development of self-driving and assisted driving vehicles showing few signs of abatement, it is expected that resolution of LiDAR sensors will increase exponentially with the integration of video cameras increasingly factored in to help identify the importance of objects in the path of such vehicles and thereby improving safety.

http://www.datacontroltechnitic.com/