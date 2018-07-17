Data Center Colocation Market 2018 Analysis, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast To 2023

Market Scenario

The data center colocation is a solution in which the servers and hardware can be kept on leased by the colocation providers. It helps the company in datacenter management, planning, operational strategies, risk management and more has boosted the demand of data center colocation. Various companies are coming up with new opportunity such as emerging trends of digital technology, cloud computing has enforced the need of data center colocation. In IT department, the growing need of resources, expansion strategies, delivery methods and disaster recovery methodologies requires the need of data center colocation.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4005

The study indicates that the green data center is upcoming trends in this market under which energy consumption is minimized and optimize energy efficiency of the system. The advantage of the colocations which is required for the business operation, as they can put on lease the computing servers, storage, and network infrastructure and others. The data center colocation providers are partnering with cloud providers to offer clouds services for their colocation clients. The cost effective services along with easy to use colocation are prompting the top as well as secondary market to invest in the new services to the customers.

The global Data Center Colocation Market is expected to grow at USD ~63 Billion by 2023, at ~14 % of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global Data Center Colocation Market are – Equinix, Inc. (US), Fibernet Inc. (US), Keppel Data Center Pte Ltd. (Singapore), NTT Communications Corporation (Japan), AT&T Inc. (US), Cogent Communications (US), CoreSite Realty Corporation (US), Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (US), Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (US), DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. (US), Rahi Systems Inc (US), and Verizon Communications, Inc. (US) among others.

Segments:

The global data center colocation system market has been segmented on the basis of type, deployment type, end -users and region.

Global Data Center Colocation system Market by Type:

Retail colocation

Wholesale colocation

Others

Global Data Center Colocation system Market by Deployment Type:

Cloud

On Premises

Others

Global Data Center Colocation system Market by End-User:

BFSI

IT and telecom

Government and defense

Healthcare

Others

Global Data Center Colocation system Market by Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest of the World

Study Objectives of Global Data Center Colocation System Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global data center colocation market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the global data center colocation system market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of type, deployment type, end -users and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global data center colocation

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/data-center-colocation-market-4005

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of data center colocation market is being studied for region as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of largest share in data center colocation market. The data center colocation providers are coming up with the new and planned expansions to provide the better service in North America, while the Asia Pacific region is emerging to reach the highest CAGR due to the lower the operational cost, reduce latency, to target medium-sized local businesses.

Intended Audience

IT companies

Data center colocation service vendors

Training and education service providers

Cloud providers

Governments

Solution providers

Intellectual property core and licensing providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

Research institutes,

System Integrators

TABLE OF CONTENTS

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 DATA CENTER COLOCATION MARKET, BY TYPE

TABLE 2 DATA CENTER COLOCATION MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

TABLE 3 DATA CENTER COLOCATION MARKET, BY END-USER

TABLE 4 DATA CENTER COLOCATION MARKET, BY REGIONS

TABLE 5 NORTH AMERICA DATA CENTER COLOCATION MARKET, BY TYPE

TABLE 6 NORTH AMERICA DATA CENTER COLOCATION MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

TABLE 7 NORTH AMERICA DATA CENTER COLOCATION MARKET, BY END USER

TABLE 8 NORTH AMERICA DATA CENTER COLOCATION MARKET, BY REGION

TABLE 9 EUROPE DATA CENTER COLOCATION MARKET, BY TYPE

TABLE 10 EUROPE DATA CENTER COLOCATION MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

TABLE 11 EUROPE DATA CENTER COLOCATION MARKET, BY END-USER

TABLE 12 EUROPE DATA CENTER COLOCATION MARKET, BY REGION

TABLE 13 U.K. DATA CENTER COLOCATION MARKET, BY TYPE

TABLE 14 U.K. DATA CENTER COLOCATION MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

TABLE 15 U.K. DATA CENTER COLOCATION MARKET, BY END-USER

TABLE 16 U.K. DATA CENTER COLOCATION MARKET, BY REGION

TABLE 17 ASIA-PACIFIC DATA CENTER COLOCATION MARKET, BY TYPE

TABLE 18 ASIA-PACIFIC DATA CENTER COLOCATION MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

TABLE 19 ASIA-PACIFIC DATA CENTER COLOCATION MARKET, BY END-USER

TABLE 20 ASIA-PACIFIC DATA CENTER COLOCATION MARKET, BY REGION

TABLE 21 REST OF WORLD DATA CENTER COLOCATION MARKET, BY TYPE

TABLE 22 REST OF WORLD DATA CENTER COLOCATION MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

TABLE 23 REST OF WORLD DATA CENTER COLOCATION MARKET, BY END-USER

TABLE 24 REST OF WORLD DATA CENTER COLOCATION MARKET, BY REGION

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com