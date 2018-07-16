TLC COMPANIONS AND SUPPLY Offers Home Health Care Services with 24/7 On-Call Availability

Serving the community for over three decades, TLC COMPANIONS AND SUPPLY has been providing high quality companionship services to the growing senior and disabled population. Now they are offering home health care services in NY on an hourly and live-in basis with 24/7 on-call availability.

The spokesperson when talked about their home health care services stated, “At TLC, we understand that there is no environment more familiar than home. The idea of assisted living may be off-putting for seniors who wish to retain their independence for as long as possible.”

He also continued, “With our Home Health Care services, we provide quality care and companionship within the comforts of home, allowing seniors to continue leading independent lives and give their loved ones peace of mind that they will be tended to during times where they can’t be around for them.”

The companion tasks and services provided by the professionals at TLC COMPANIONS AND SUPPLY includes Social interaction and friendship, Meal preparation, Medication reminders, Supervision and assistance with personal care such as bathing and toileting, Transportation to doctor visits, Grocery shopping and other errands, Light housekeeping, cleaning, and laundry, Maintaining a safe environment at home, and more.

Further talking about their home healthcare services in Nassau County NY, the spokesperson added, “We will help create a personalized plan that best fits each client, considering whatever needs they may have medically, physically, and socially and connecting them with the perfect companion to provide them.”

In addition to home healthcare services, they also offer care management services, Alzheimer’s and dementia support, and more.

One of their happiest customers Doris B. Mamaroneck commented, “On behalf of my parents, Abraham and Pauline, I want to thank you for the outstanding caretaking you have provided. The people you have sent have all been professional and kind.”

The certified professionals at TLC COMPANIONS AND SUPPLY assist families with referrals regarding elder law issues, transportation, long term care insurance, and senior advisement and financing options as an added service.

About TLC COMPANIONS AND SUPPLY:

TLC COMPANIONS AND SUPPLY, the leading home care services provider in NY has been offering exceptional companion services to seniors and disabled population for over three decades. Visit http://tlccompanions.com/ for more information.

Contact Details:

Contact Name: Robin Massimi

Address:

7 Ohio Ave,

Massapequa, NY,

USA – 11758

Phone Number: 516-719-0909

###