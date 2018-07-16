Powder Coatings Market 2018 by Global Leaders: PPG Industries, Valspar Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V, Asian Paints Limited, Royal DSM, Arkema, Evonik Industries, TCI Powder

Powder Coatings Market 2018 Industry analyses the current market status, enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, development trends regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies and industrial policy. Powder Coatings Agents Market dynamics, production capacity, supply to demand ratio, consumer volume, Powder Coatings Agents market share and revenue is also deliberated in this research report.

Global Powder Coatings Market Information- by Resin Type (Thermoplastic and Thermoset), by Application (Automotive & Transportation, Architectural & Furniture, Appliances, Consumer Goods, and Others), by Substrate (Metal and Non-Metal) and Region- Forecast till 2023

Powder Coatings Market Geographical Analysis:

The report covers brief analysis of geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Powder Coatings Market Competitive Analysis:

PPG Industries, Inc (U.S.), The Valspar Corporation (U.S.), Akzo Nobel N.V. (the Netherlands), Asian Paints Limited (India), KANSAI PAINT CO.,LTD (India), Royal DSM (the Netherlands), Arkema (France), Evonik Industries (Germany), TCI Powder (U.S.), The + (U.S.), and others.

Powder Coatings Market Regional Analysis:

The Global Powder Coatings Market consists of five regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow with a highest CAGR during the estimated period, 2017 to 2023 on account of stable economy and continuous growth of automotive & transportation industry. The demand for Powder Coatings is expected to propel in the numerous countries of Asia Pacific such as China, India, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan due to high adoption rate by the automobile manufacturers and implementation of strict regulation regarding VOC emission rate. Furthermore, increasing automotive production and sales as well as rising demand for household appliances in emerging economies along with growing disposable income of consumer is predicted to fuel the growth of the market. Economic development in Asia Pacific, particularly Vietnam, China, India, Bangladesh, has presented opportunities for Powder Coating in the transportation sector.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest powder coatings market followed by Europe and North America due to strong growth in automotive & transportation and architectural & furniture industry. In Asia Pacific, countries such as China, India and Japan are the fastest growing market for powder coatings, and is predicted to grow with the same pace over the assessment period. Improving living standards coupled with the flourishing growth of construction sector is predicted to contribute to the regional market growth. In Europe, Germany and UK are predicted to register a strong growth on account of tremendous demand for powder coatings in the automobile sector. In North America, the U.S and Canada are among the major contributors in the regional market growth due to expansion of appliances as well as consumer goods sector. The Middle Eastern and African countries such as Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are expected to witness substantial growth due to increasing foreign investments and shifting of manufacturing base for various end use industries to these region.

North America is expected to register an above average growth in the Powder Coatings Market on account of the growing environmental concerns and awareness regarding the harmful aspects of solvent based paints. Furthermore, strict norms implemented by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regarding the Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) emission level is estimated to propel the market growth over the assessment period. Latin American countries such as Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia are estimated to witness moderate growth due to high adoption rate from consumer goods industry as well as strong automotive production companies.

Powder Coatings Market Intended Audience:

Powder Coatings Manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of Powder Coatings

Production Process Industries

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratory

Powder Coatings Market Segmentation:

The global powder coatings market is classified on the basis of resin type, application, substrate, and region. Based on resin type, the market is segmented into thermoplastic and thermoset. Thermoplastic segment is subdivided into nylon, polyolefin, polyvinyl fluoride (PVF), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Thermoset segment comprises of polyester, epoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, epoxy polyester hybrid, and others. Based on application, powder coatings market is segmented into automotive & transportation, architectural & furniture, appliances, consumer goods, and others. Based on substrate, the market is divided into metal and non-metal.

