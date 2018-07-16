Live Cell Imaging Market Forecasts by Industry Drivers, Regions Till 2023

Live cell imaging is the technique to study live cells with the help of images obtained from imaging systems such as high content screening systems and microscopes. This method is used by the scientists to obtain a better view of the cell’s biological function by studying the cellular dynamics. With the help of this technique, kinetic processes such as signal transduction, protein and receptor trafficking, membrane recycling, and enzyme activity can be conducted. Thus, owing to various benefits this technique is becoming increasingly popular in the healthcare industry.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing government funding in cell-based research are propelling the growth of this market. For instance, funding institutes such as Health Connexions, National Institute of Health, and W.M. Keck Foundation have granted funds to institutes such as Harvard School of Medicine, Perdue University, and Weldon School of Biomedical Engineering for the development of imaging technologies to be applied in the field of health, food, and environment. Furthermore, adoption of high content screening techniques in drug discovery and cell biology boosts the growth of the global live cell imaging market.

However, the lack of availability of skilled professional and the high cost of high-content screening systems may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Many prominent players in the market have incorporated into acquisitions, mergers and continuous launch of quality systems to hold the market position. For instance, in April 2016, BioTek Instruments launched Lionheart FX, an automated live cell imager with augmented microscopy. Moreover, in the same year, the company announced the collaboration with MilliporeSigma for long-term dynamic time-lapse analyses and live cell experiments. This collaboration involved the development of an integrated solution comprising MilliporeSigma’s CellASIC ONIX2 Microfluidic system and BioTek’s Lionheart FX Automated Live Cell Imager.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6075

Key Players for Live Cell Imaging Market:

Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Leica Microsystems (Germany), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (U.S.), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Molecular Devices, LCC (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), and BioTek Instruments (U.S.) are some prominent players in this market.

Intended Audience

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Biotechnological Companies

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Government Research Institutes

• Academic Institutes and Universities

Segments for Global Live Cell Imaging Market:

The global live cell imaging market is segmented on the basis of the product, technology, application, and end-user.

On the basis of product, the market is classified as equipment, consumables, and software. The equipment is further segmented as microscopes, standalone systems, cell analyzer, and image-capturing devices. The microscopes are further sub-segmented as conventional microscopes, confocal microscopes, and advanced fluorescence microscopes. The consumables are sub-segmented as assay kits, reagents, media, and others.

The global live cell imaging market on the basis of technology is segmented as fluorescence resonance energy transfer, fluorescence recovery after photobleaching, high-content analysis, ratiometric imaging, fluorescence in situ hybridization, total internal reflection fluorescence microscopy, multiphoton excitation microscopy and other technologies.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into cell biology, stem cells, developmental biology, and drug discovery.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and others.

Regional Analysis for Global Live Cell Imaging Market:

The global live cell imaging market consists of four regions, namely, Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The North American region holds the major share of the global live cell imaging market, owing to the existing well-established healthcare system, increasing prevalence of cancer cases, and technological advancements. According to the report published by American Cancer Society, in 2017, around 190,500 of the estimated 600,920 cancer deaths in the United States will be caused owing to the cigarette smoking. Moreover, factors such as high capitalization in imaging systems as well as intensive research and development to improve the imaging quality and data functionality fuels the market growth in this region.

Europe holds the second position in the global live cell imaging market. It is expected that the government support towards research & development expenditure and rising prevalence chronic diseases is likely to drive the European live cell imaging market. Additionally, the presence of some key players such as Carl Zeiss AG, Leica Microsystems, and GE Healthcare. For instance, in November 2016, Carl Zeiss AG launched ZEISS celldiscovery 7 automated microscope for live cell imaging. With this launch, the company expanded its product portfolio in live cell imaging.

The Asia Pacific live cell imaging market consists of countries namely China, Japan, Republic of Korea, India, Australia and Rest of Asia Pacific. Japan is the largest market for live cell imaging due to an increase in the prevalence of cancer and demand for live cell imaging techniques. In China, factors responsible for the market growth are rising geriatric population with chronic diseases and availability of low-cost diagnostic and treatment options.

The Middle East & Africa holds the lowest share of the global market due to low development, lack of technical knowledge, and poor medical facilities.

Get Prime Discount on Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/6075

Some Brief Table of Contents of Report

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants

TOC Continued…

Do You Have Specific Requirement? Ask To Our Experts@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/6075

Market Research Future

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com