In-Memory Database Market 2018 Global Key Vendors – Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Teradata Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Tableau software, Kognitio Ltd., VoltDB, Datastax

In-Memory Database Market: By Data Type (Relational, NoSQL, NewSQL), By Processing Type (Online Analytical Processing (OLAP), Online Transaction Processing (OLTP)), Application (Transaction, Reporting, Analytics, Others) – Global Forecast till 2023

Market Scenario:

In-memory database refers to a database storage system that depends on main memory storage of a computer or device for data storage.

Technology giants such as Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Teradata Corporation (U.S). Microsoft is a leading player in the global in-memory database market, which has designed the technologies known as Azure SQL Database, that enable enterprises to achieve performance improvements with various workloads such as transactional (online transactional processing (OLTP)), analytics (online analytical processing (OLAP)), and mixed (hybrid transaction/analytical processing (HTAP)).IBM Corporation is a prominent player in in-memory database has developed an in-memory database product known as solidDB. That use two integrated database engines, first one is a traditional disk-based engine and the other is a main memory engine that allows to create tables and get stores permanently in main the memory. It also generate indexes for those created tables are stored them completely in the main memory.

Major factors driving the in-memory database market include business analytics and web-based transactions that are aiding the market. The use of in-memory databases is increasing both among established users as well as new users. Furthermore, the numerous advantage of database such as fast data retrieval speed that attracts enterprises facing issues with large size database transactions and management. The study indicates, on-demand segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to its cost-effectiveness, agility, and the customer can access the data only through latest version of analytics. The on-cloud accounts for highest market share as it helps enterprises by reduce cost associated with the IT infrastructure. The cloud deployment enable enterprise to focus on core business competencies. It provides enterprises with data protection and security, efficiently manage storage and privacy issues, offers data integrity and provides information related to governance and make enterprise legally prepared.

The global in-memory database market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 19% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global In-Memory Database Market: Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Teradata Corporation (U.S), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), Tableau software (U.S.), Kognitio Ltd. (U.K.), VoltDB (U.S.), Datastax (U.S.), ENEA (Sweden), McObject LLC (U.S.), Altibase Corporation (U.S.), and others.

Market Segments:

The global in-memory database market is segmented by data type, processing type, application, deployment mode, organization size and vertical. By the data type, the market is segmented into relational, NoSQL, NewSQL. By the processing type, the market is segmented into Online Analytical Processing (OLAP), Online Transaction Processing (OLTP). By the application, it is segmented into transaction, reporting, analytics and others. And by deployment mode, the market is segmented into on-premise, on-demand, and on-cloud.

Regional Analysis:

The global in-memory database market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America region accounts for the largest share of the market owing to presence of major market players, technical expertise, and growing demand for in-memory database system for quick storage and fast transfer of files. The U.S. and Canada are dominating the North American market is due to rising technological enhancements and established IT industry.Asia Pacific region is expected to show the highest growth opportunities in the market owing to the ability to provide outsourcing service in real-time intelligence with advanced predictive analytics on different applications is aiding the market. The initiatives taken by developing countries in APAC region such as India, China, and others in digitalization and promotion of the emerging technologies such as mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, Business Intelligence (BI), and analytics is boosting the market growth.

Intended Audience

• Technology Investors

• Research/Consultancy firms

• Technology Solution Providers

• IT Service Providers

• Cloud Service Providers

• Business Analytics Software Providers

