Bioethanol Market Size, Share & Trend | Industry Analysis Report, 2024

Bioethanol is obtained from biomass by fermentation and chemical process. Bioethanol is the biofuel substitute for petrol (gasoline) owing to its high octane value and lower greenhouse gas emissions. Moreover, it is obtained from natural sources such as sugar cane, corn, maize, sugar beets, and wheat crops. Food crops are used to produce bioethanol. Producing and using bioethanol in fuels can help reduce CO2 emissions significantly.

The Bioethanol market report includes detailed analysis market share, trend, competitive landscape, drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The global Bioethanol market is estimated and forecasted in terms of volume (MT) and revenue (USD million) generated by the market for the forecast period 2018 to 2024. Environmental changes and increasing concern regarding greenhouse gas emissions are also expected to play a crucial role in boosting the bioethanol market. Moreover, higher octane rating at a lower price than unleaded/pure gasoline is the factor propelling the growth of this market. However, high investment/ production cost of cellulosic ethanol and increasing competition with other oxygenates are expected to hamper the growth of the global bioethanol market.

The global market is studied for key regions such as, North America which includes U.S., Canada and Mexico, Europe which includes Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific which includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific and Rest of the world which includes Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The global Bioethanol market is segmented by the type, fuel blend, end-use industry, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is divided sugar-based, corn-based (wet milling & dry milling), starch-based, and cellulose-based. Starch-based uses wheat, corn, and other starch raw materials as feedstock to produce bioethanol.

E10, E20 & E25, E70 & E75, E85, and others. The E10 blend segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017. E75 to E85 fuel blend is anticipated to be the fastest growing fuel blend owing to the increasing number of flex-fuel vehicles.

Absolute Energy, LLC. , Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., Aemetis, Inc., The Andersons, Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Flint Hills Resources, Fulcrum Bioenergy Inc., Cool Planet Energy Systems Inc., BioAmber Inc., Osage Bio Energy, LLC, etc. and among others.