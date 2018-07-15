Shop Online for the Best Vinyl Plank Flooring

Most people get excited easily when they remodel their homes and they make hasty purchases that they regret immediately after. If you are looking for durable and cost-effective flooring you might want to learn more about floating cork floors and the advantages they offer. The good news is that you can have wonderful, long-lasting floors without spending a fortune. You can search online for the best vinyl plank flooring and resort to specialists in this field that will guide you every step of the way.

There is an increased demand for floating cork floors among today’s home owners and this is because of the unique characteristics of cork. Some people dislike the sound most surfaces make when they walk on them. If you are among them and you would like to have a quiet floor you cannot go wrong with cork. Thanks to its cellular structure cork absorbs sounds and it does not make the noise hardwood, stone or ceramic floors make. Cork floors are the perfect choice for high traffic areas, as they are designed to withstand more abuse than other types of floors.

We should mention that floating floors can be installed even over existing floors as long as they are clean and even. The installation process should be done by specialists who have a license in this field; when done by specialists the installation will take only a few hours and you receive a warranty for the services you receive. Cork is definitely worth considering as a flooring option for it is budget friendly, practical, comfortable, easy to install and has thermal and acoustic properties. Can you honestly say that about any other type of floor?

Moving on, there are people who prefer vinyl flooring and we can see why. Vinyl floor manufacturers put at your disposal high quality products that look and feel exactly like hardwood. Therefore, if you cannot afford to invest in hardwood floors but you love the way hardwood looks you will be pleased to discover you can achieve the same results with vinyl floors. There is no reason to get depressed if you cannot afford hardwood because you can shop online for the best vinyl plank flooring. It is useful to know that vinyl planks look exactly like hardwood, they are water proof or water resistant, they have a realistic look and they are designed to last for many years to come.

Why should you spend a great deal of money on hardwood floors when you can achieve the same results with luxury vinyl planks such as engineered vinyl planks? This type of flooring is thick, it is constructed in layers, it is easy to install and waterproof. What else can you possibly want from your flooring? We should also mention that these planks come in all sorts of elegant colors, thus enabling you to achieve the desired design hassle free. If you opt for luxury vinyl planks you will save money and enjoy an elegant floor for many years to come.

