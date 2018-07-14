We Are a Nonpareil in Modeling Industry

Model Factory is a distinct model management agency with footprints across Greater China and North East Asia. We have successfully established ourselves in the industry for more than a decade with coterie the elements of loyalty, authenticity and discipline. Our widely eminence allows us to spend copious resources of ours on talent acquisition and in house nurturing.

Since we are amongst the market leaders of the industry we get numerous entrants who want to join our prestige of starting their traditional modeling career. So our recruitment process is only initiated when the aspiring models get’s a sense of proper preparation and knowledge in our training period. The various pundits who are part of this group gives us an inbound knowledge of the industry and help us realize current market trends and public opinions.

Model Factory’s Model agency Performa is to proactively share professionalism with the clients to help them facilitate our best suitable models for any kind of their campaigns, exhibitions, product promotions, fittings, editorials, television commercials and advertisements. We have a white-collar line of staff who are at our client’s deposition to assist them all the time and for the fact, we only take pride on the results we successfully deliver.

We also do have a reach towards the younger generation models. Our approach is to work with the parents and clients on a personal level to ensure constant positive results. The model factory’s panorama creates a close knit and friendly feel environment to ensure the kids are always in a comfortable and happier state.

Thanks to our enormous number of models in our database, we have models of different ethnicities and regions from around the globe at our deposition all the time.

