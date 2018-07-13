TMJ Implants Market Analysis 2018 (By Market value, market share, player analysis, value chain analysis, demand & supply) and Forecasts To 2023

TMJ Implants Market Scenario

TMJ Implants are designed to replace the temporomandibular joint. The market for TMJ implants is expanding worldwide due to factors such as increasing beauty consciousness towards anatomical deformities such as malocclusion, the presence of compressed bone in ramus of the mandible or temper mandibular joint alloplastic reconstruction, osteoarthritis conditions, avascular necrosis or fractures due to accidents. Furthermore, increasing number of geriatric population, advancement of medical devices as well as the availability of skilled professionals, governmental initiatives to support healthcare reform is spurring the market growth. However, high capital investments required for joint replacement orthodontic surgeries, cost of these implants, and infection rates associated with the implants are restricting the market growth. Unavailability of skilled professionals as well as lack of proper healthcare infrastructure in middle-income countries are major challenges faced by this growing market.

TMJ Implants Market Players

Ortho Baltic

Zimmer

TMJ Medical

TMJ Concepts.

TKarl Storz

Xilloc Medical B.V

Dow Corning

Market Segmentation

The global TMJ Implants Market is segmented on the basis of product type, material, application, and end-user. Considering product type, the market is segmented into Mandibular Component, Fossa Component, Screws, and Instruments. Instruments are further segmented into TMJ flat diamond rasp, TMJ diamond burrs, TMJ double-ended drill guide, and retractors.

By material, the market is segmented into cobalt-chromium-molybdenum, ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene, titanium alloy, aluminum, silicone, others.

With reference to application, the market is segmented into TMJ arthroscopy, orthognathic surgery, discectomy and disc repair procedures, total joint replacement, and others

On account of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, research and academics, and others. Based on region the market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The American region is segmented into North America and South America. Similarly, Europe is segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe.

TMJ Implants Regional Market Summary

Americas is going to hold the largest share for TMJ implants owing to the increase in inclination of youth towards beauty industry, accessibility to advanced surgeries, availability of good healthcare infrastructure, and rising per capita income of people. For instance, according to the survey conducted by the American Association of Orthodontists in the year 2014, there was 16% increase in the number of adults seeking orthodontic care from the U.S. and Canada and 75% of respondents surveyed reported improvements in career and personal relationships post-orthodontic treatment due to their improved smile. Furthermore, rising geriatric population can lead to increase in degenerated or resorbed mandibular joints issue, and rising road accidents can lead to fractures in TMJ joints and skeletofacial discrepancies among individuals, thus leading to increase in the patient pool which will fuel up the market growth during the forecast period.

Europe is the second market leader and holds a healthy share in the global TMJ Implants market. The European market is expected to exhibit a sturdy growth rate during the forecast period owing to the flourishing medical device market, the presence of orthodontic surgeons, good healthcare infrastructure, and favorable reimbursement policies. For instance, according to cancer research U.K., there were around 9, 921 cases of cancer diagnosed in 2015. Lung cancer and oral cancer can lead to condylar metastasis and avascular necrosis of TMJ joints which may further risk TMJ joint dislocation. So, the increasing occurrences of cancer can boost up the market growth of TMJ implants in Europe.

Asia Pacific is expected to show promising growth and to be the fastest emerging market. According to report published by the United Nations in 2015, 66% of world’s geriatric population is going to reside in Asia-Pacific regions which would fuel up the number of TMJ implants surgery due to increase in degenerated or resorbed mandibular joints issue. Furthermore, government initiatives for healthcare reform, availability of favorable reimbursement policies & health insurances, improvement in healthcare infrastructure is driving the market growth. Similarly, due to a higher incidence of lung cancer and oral cancer in Asia, chances of condylar metastasis and TMJ dissociation associated with it are higher which may boost up the market growth.

The Middle East and Africa is expected to show the least growth in the market due to some major factors such as lack of awareness, limited access and availability of treatment facilities. In the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia is the largest market share owing to the development of healthcare industry and rising availability of specialty care centers.

