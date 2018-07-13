Extremity Reconstruction Devices Market Insights and Industry Analysis for Period 2016 -2025

A research study titled, “Extremity Reconstruction Devices Market by type and biomaterial – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025” published by crystal market research.

Industry Outlook & Trend Analysis:

The Global Extremity Reconstruction Devices Market is expected to be around $4 billion by 2025. The major driving factors for this market are increasing incidence of sports and trauma injuries, technological advancements related to extremity implants, increasing awareness among people for leading an active lifestyle and increasing risk of degenerative joint disorders resulting from rising incidence of diabetes and obesity. In the U.S. alone, each year about 30 million children and teenagers take part in some form of organized sport where more than 3.5 million sports injuries are reported. Almost one-third of the injuries reported in children are sports related injuries. Around 21% of traumatic injuries related to the brain are attributed to sports and recreational activities.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the major players in the global extremity reconstruction market are,

DePuy Orthopaedics, Inc.(a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V., Acumed LLC, Arthrex, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Skeletal Dynamics LLC, Advanced Orthopeadic Solutions, Bioretec Ltd. and Cardinal Health, Inc.

Extremity Reconstruction Devices Market -Product Outlook

Upper extremity reconstruction segment dominated the global extremity reconstruction market in 2016 due to rising incidence of joint disorders related to upper extremities such as fractures and arthritis. Within the upper extremity replacement segment, shoulder reconstruction sub-segment held a major market share in 2016 owing to significant increase in the number of patients opting for shoulder replacement surgeries, positive outcomes of those replacement procedures and technological advancements resulting in development on improved shoulder implants.

Click to Request a Sample:

https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC08193

Extremity Reconstruction Devices Market -Biomaterial Outlook

Metallic biomaterials segment held the largest share of the global extremity reconstruction devices market in 2016. This significant market share can be attributed to the excellent mechanical stiffness provided by these implants which provides sufficient stability to unstable fracture sites which assists in effective biological repair.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America dominated the global extremity reconstruction devices market in 2016 due to high prevalence of joint related disorders, increase in aging population, availability of robust healthcare infrastructure along with awareness related to benefits of extremity reconstruction procedures supplemented by high disposable income. However, Asia-Pacific extremity reconstruction devices market is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period owing to the presence of extensively unmet medical needs and increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging countries such China and India.

Reason to Buy –

• Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

• The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Extremity Reconstruction Devices market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

• Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

• Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

• Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Buy Now-

https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/checkout/HC08193

About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.

Contact Us:

Judy S,

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: sales@crystalmarketresearch.com