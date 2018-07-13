Edge Computing Market 2018 Global Trends, Size, Sales, Supply, Demand and Regional Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The Edge Computing is a method of utilizing cloud computing by analyzing and processing the data at the edge of the network. Edge computing offers data analytics, and data insights closely occurred to the deployed machines and supports data computing at the edges of a network. The real-time analytics runs at various levels which include at the edge sensor, controller, gateway, infrastructure machine, and within on-premise appliances or in the cloud.

One of the major driving factor of Edge Computing Market is proliferation of IOT. Internet of things (IoT) is a technology evolution which has changed every aspect of a human life. The IoT devices such as smartphone, smart watch, digital wearable, virtual technology such as augmented reality/virtual reality among others has changed person’s routine life and increased his routine task frequency. Further, technology evolution in IT has transformed the enterprise work performance and has bring more flexibility and speed in completing daily task by introducing cloud computing. Ubiquitous network, connected devices, process optimization, sensor driven decision analytics and marketing automation are some of the benefits of IoT for enterprises.

With these benefits, IoT has been adopted by various industries such as healthcare, home, entertainment, and transportation. With massive adoption of public cloud by industries, the load on cloud has significantly increased which thereby reducing the cloud functionality and response speed. In this post-cloud era, with increasing IoT applications, it is being estimated that more than 50 billion things would be connected to internet by 2020.

The global Edge Computing market is expected to grow at USD 19.4 billion by the end of year 2023 with 17.9% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

Amazon (U.S.)

General Electric (U.S.)

Microsoft Incorporation (U.S.)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Alphabet Inc. (U.S.)

Aricent (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Huawei Technologies (China)

Integrated Device Technology (U.S.)

Market Research Future Analysis:

Edge computing is an emerging solution for data storage and data retrieving from cloud. Its concept is designed to the address the challenge of data centric workload on cloud, faced by enterprises. Edge computing enables IT to retain sensitive data of enterprise on-premise while taking advantage of the cloud technology. Edge computing enables each device on the network to perform its operation on its own and process the information. This is achieved by connecting sensors to such as programmable automation controllers to handle processing and communication.

By components, the market has been segmented as hardware and software where hardware segment has emerged as largest market accounting more than 55% of total market in the year 2016, whereas software segment is expected to grow with fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Global Edge computing market, by region is being dominated by North America which accounted for more than 45% of market share in the year 2016. Technological advancement in data center and network architecture is expected to drive the edge computing market in North America.

Europe has successfully counted on second position in edge computing market globally by occupying more than 25% of market share in 2016. Asia-Pacific among all region is considered to be the fastest growing region in edge computing market due to evolution of cloud computing and big data analytics architecture which thereby fuelling the market growth of edge computing.

Intended Audience:

System Security

Edge Computing devices

Edge Computing certification providers

Edge Computing lifecycle service providers

Product manufacturers

Research organizations

Edge computing manufacturers

Technology investors

Technology standards organizations

Consultancy firms

