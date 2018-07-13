Casio Edifice Chronograph Quartz Watch EFR-547SG-7A9V

Casio Quartz Chronograph Quartz Watch EFR-547SG-7A9V, a wristwatch that is called an edifice, a construction that oozes beauty and grandeur. It is surely a creative creation, at a medium price range, that makes it affordable and stylish on the same plain. A chronograph watch that does not speak of too many complications. A simple stopwatch, with three sub dials, each functioning as a stopwatch for hours, minutes and seconds. The main USP of the watch is its super illuminator, the led light after glow. The watch is made with a mixture of stainless steel and aluminium, thus making it look heavy but is light weight on the wrist. The model comes in two color tones, silver and gold. The simplicity of this watch thus makes it easy to flaunt, play and revel while you handle other troubles and rife reeling that life at times throw at you.

As said, the watch is built for cognoscenti, who can think about many other things leaving the task of measuring time to a piece you can fully rely once you have set it according to your time zone. A definitely reliable quartz movement that you can set and forget.

This little piece of creativity can be carried for whirlwind office meetings to after work parties with sophistication and style. The pink gold ion plated band makes it a woman’s wear too while the silver gold ion plated goes easy with masculine gestures. It has a calendar too to show the date of the month.

The white dial makes it an easy to view and the 100 m water resistance allows you to swim wearing it. Toughened mineral glass protects the dial. Whatsoever the model does not differ very much from its previous creations under the Casio Watches for Men model. The mechanisms remain the same with normal chronograph. Nothing much more to tell the Watch can be an elegant simple creation with a personality of its own and given the accurate stopwatch complexities from the brand Casio and accurate Japanese quartz time.

Bottom line: A watch that tells time in a new avatar, but keeping the essence of Casio’s horology in mind. A watch for the cognoscenti mind who loves to hold the tradition yet also study the contemporary time machines and the technologies. Built in traditional steel and gold plating, Casio Edifice Illuminator Chronograph Quartz Watch, usher in vintage fashion into the present market of timepieces with its usual and innovative techniques. Designed mainly for the corporate dressy crowd, the two tons of gold and silver makes it a match with a any kind of formal dresses and blends with all shades of color.