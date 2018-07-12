Global E-commerce Payment Market Drivers, Trends and Opportunities

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Global E-commerce Payment Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Report Description:

E-commerce Payment is a transaction of buying or selling online. Electronic commerce payment draws on technologies such as mobile commerce, electronic funds transfer, Internet marketing, online transaction processing, electronic data interchange (EDI) and automated data collection systems. It has become increasingly popular due to the widespread use of the internet-based shopping and banking. Payment method security technology, payment customer experience are fast updating all the time. These are also the key features market players engaging to lead the run from all over the whole.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the E-commerce Payment market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market and splits the E-commerce Payment market by product type and applications/end industries.

Request Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3278026-global-e-commerce-payment-market-by-manufacturers-countries

However, this trend is not expected to continue in 2016, as a growth rate of 17.5% is forecast, which would result in a global E-commerce turnover of $2,671bn. Even though this growth rate is still significant, its decrease can be seen as a first sign of the global E-commerce market becoming more mature.

In comparison with last year, China’s ecommerce market grew significantly faster than the one of the US. Compared to 2016, Chinese ecommerce sales grew by 27.2%, while in the US it grew by 8.99 %.For 2017 as well, the Chinese E-commerce market is expected to increase much faster than the American one (24% vs. 9%). As a result, it will continue to increase its lead even further.

The global E-commerce Payment market is valued at 786500 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 1455200 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast-growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of E-commerce Payment.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Alipay

Tenpay

PayPal

Visa

MasterCard

China UnionPay

American Express

JCB

Discover

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3278026-global-e-commerce-payment-market-by-manufacturers-countries

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type covers

Cash on delivery

Direct debits

E-invoices

Digital wallets

PostPay

PrePay

Pre-paid cards

Debit cards

Credit cards

Charge cards

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Application 1

Application 2

Table of Contents

1 E-commerce Payment Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global E-commerce Payment Market Competition, by Players

4 Global E-commerce Payment Market Size by Regions

5 North America E-commerce Payment Revenue by Countries

6 Europe E-commerce Payment Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific E-commerce Payment Revenue by Countries

8 South America E-commerce Payment Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue E-commerce Payment by Countries

10 Global E-commerce Payment Market Segment by Type

11 Global E-commerce Payment Market Segment by Application

12 Global E-commerce Payment Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix