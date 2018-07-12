Fairfax Dental Marketing Agency Discuss Dental Social Media Marketing

Fairfax, Virginia (webnewswire) July 12, 2018 – 321 Web Marketing, a Fairfax dental marketing agency, recently published a blog post discussing the benefits of dental social media marketing. This form of marketing can help dental practices get an advantage over their competition, as many practices do not currently engage in social media marketing.

Traditional advertising methods, such as print or television ads, have become less effective in recent years. It can be difficult to understand who sees these ads, whether they interact with them, or what affect the ad has on people. Digital marketing, while more effective, also has its limitations. People do not typically consider paid ads in search results to belong to the most credible dental practices, and other forms of digital marketing are less interactive than social media posts.

By using social media marketing, dental practices can see significant benefits. First, this type of marketing promotes brand loyalty and recognition. People who consistently see content from your practice on the social media sites that they already use on a daily basis are likely to remember your brand in the future. In addition, interacting with other social media users in the comments below your posts can show that your practice genuinely cares about the community, encouraging people to trust and remain loyal to your practice as a result. Social media marketing can also increase traffic to your website, as each profile you create on a new site provides potential patients with an easy access point to your website, where they can get more information about your services and schedule an appointment. It is easy to track how many people like, share, and comment on your content, in turn making it easier to understand how to make your content more effective in the future. These benefits can all result in more patients and revenue for a dental practice.

321 Web Marketing is a Fairfax dental marketing agency with extensive experience in using Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter to help dental practices expand their patient lists. The agency uses data analytics to target the right audience, understand the competition, and create engaging content that drives traffic to your website. To speak with a professional digital marketing agency about your dental social media marketing strategy, visit https://www.321webmarketing.com or call 321 Web Marketing at 703-810-7557. The agency is headquartered at 3925 Old Lee Highway Suite 53-C, Fairfax, VA 22030 and serves clients across the country.

