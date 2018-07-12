Ethylene Copolymers Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR 6.73% Over 2023

A research study titled, “Ethylene Copolymers Market by application, type and end user- global industry analysis and forecast to 2023” published by crystal market research.

The Ethylene Copolymers Market was worth USD 35.78 billion in the year of 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 64.29 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.73% during the forecast period.

Industry Outlook & Trend Analysis:

Innate benefits of ethylene copolymers combined with the worldwide development in the packaging business are anticipated to profit the market development throughout the following years. Ethylene experiences polymerization with various molecules, for example, propylene, vinyl, ethyl, and butyl to compose complex copolymers, which are principally used as a part of businesses, for example, packaging and automotive. The expanding implementation of waste packaging reusing as an eco-friendly exercise is foreseen to fuel the market development over the figure time frame.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the major companies in the market are Celanese, BASF, DuPont, USI Corp, Dow Chemical Company and Wacker Chemie.

Organizations are putting resources into research and development

exercises, for example, latest equipment development, establishing research partners, and technical expertise development, which, thus, enable organizations to create inventive solutions.

The Global Ethylene Copolymers Market Is Segmented As Follows

By Application:

Asphalt modification

Hot melt adhesives

Thermo adhesive films

Others

By Type:

Ethylene Propylene

Ethylene ethyl acrylate (EEA)

Ethylene Butyl acrylate (EBA)

Others

By End User:

Building & Construction

Textiles

Packaging

Automotive

Others

By Region

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

In 2016 hot melt adhesive rose as the biggest application section and is anticipated to proceed with its strength in the upcoming years. In 2016 the worldwide share of the fragment was more than 48 percent. Superior bonding properties combined with environment-friendliness and high profitability makes EVA best finished other adhesive products in the market. The vinyl acetate present in the copolymer elevates adhesion to non-polar substrates, for example, polyethylene and furthermore gives block resistance, mechanical strength, and paraffin solubility. This empowers ethylene copolymer to give solidness and adaptability in hot-melt adhesives.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

In 2015 Canada produced roughly 913,500 cars and the volume expanded to more than 1,993,150 in 2016. The development of automotive sector in the district is foreseen to drive product demand over the figure time frame. Additionally, the compound has low volatile organic compound (VOC) discharge. In this way solid request from the United States also, Canada is driving the general North America market. The expanded pattern of outsourcing in the European area, principally in developed economies, for example, Germany, has powered market demand in the locale.

