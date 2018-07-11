Zunaid Moti, Chairman of the Moti Group, is unquestionably one of the most successful businessmen in South Africa. The story of his rise from humble beginnings to success is inspirational, and the advice he has to give on business and life should be taken on board by all entrepreneurs.

Moti grew up in a home where money was always tight. Moti would wash the school bus on weekends so that he and his sister could travel the 110 km round trip to and from school daily. Not one to focus on the negative and dwell in the past, Moti chuckles when recounting how, during one of his assignments, he had to choose a topic on which to write. He chose “When I am a millionaire, I will…”, his very succinct and indeed prophetic response being that he would “get my PA to write this for me”. Needless to say, he failed that assignment, but he has definitely succeeded in life. Through pure tenacity, a bit of cheekiness, and developing a deep relationship with his mentor, he made over R40 million from selling shares in a business just before his 22nd birthday. Zunaid Moti