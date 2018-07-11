Ultra luxury apartments at an unbelievable rate from Godrej Alive Mulund in Mumbai

The definition of perfect life is a proper home and a loving family. No one needs more than this to stay happy and frolic. Mental peace is not that easy to achieve when you decide to stay in the metro cities. The daily chaos in the metro cities can be quite overwhelming after a long day of hard work. This is why the latest trend is to stay away from the chaos by opting for a home in the suburbs with excellent surroundings. Mumbai is a special option for the professionals to find a proper platform and enjoy living in the metro city. The very problem is to find the right home in the congested city. To bring happiness to the home seekers, Godrej has planned to create a remarkable residential project in Thane with the name Godrej Alive Mulund. Like the name describes, the owners will feel extremely lively residing in the project.

Godrej Properties is the ideal venue to find a perfect home to reside and invest your money. You can rest assured that the brand value of the properties will increase manifold in the future. Godrej has grabbed the opportunity to create a unique landmark in Thane for the modern families with all the facilities. The new project Godrej Alive will be ideal in terms of a spacious home and marvelous amenities needed in a modern life.

Where is Godrej Alive?

Thane is the most happening site in the metro city where huge development is going on. Due to extreme shortage of space, the luxury projects are being developed in the promising suburbs of the city. The city is expanding in its own terms taking Thane as the main focus of the growth. The new project Godrej Alive will be developed in this area.

The real estate developer has chosen the right location in Thane so that the residents will find themselves in the heart of the excellent development. Thane is well connected with the other parts of the city via excellent roadways and railway. Needless to mention, the residents of this project will find it easier to commute to the necessary business points every day. The professionals will be able to bring a balance in their personal and professional life. There are good schools, educational institutions, markets, retail shops, malls, entertainment centers, etc to meet the needs of the family.

Attributes of Godrej Alive

Godrej is all set to provide the ultimate luxury apartments to the needy in the close vicinity of the main city. Godrej Alive will offer 2 BHK, 3 BHK, and 4 BHK spacious luxury properties for possession by 2023. The floor space will be ranging between 787 square feet and 1453 square feet. The price of the properties is set from INR 1.89 Crore onwards.

The total area acquired for Godrej Alive project is 6 acres. With perfect planning, the developer will provide green lung space, car parking, sports courts, playgrounds, sitting areas, clubhouse, etc without disrupting the beauty. An investment in Godrej Alive will be the best thing that can happen to you and your family.

