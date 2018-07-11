SYSKA Group ventures into the Wires and Cables segment

SYSKA Group, a home grown brand has entered the Wires and Cables segment in India after successfully bringing innovations in the LED Lighting, Mobile Accessories and Personal Care appliances market. The company has roped in Mr. Amitabh Bachchan as the brand ambassador for Wires and Cables business with campaigns to kick start on television screens very soon.

Under this segment, SYSKA will introduce Flame retardant and Flame retardant low smoke wires from size 0.75sq.mm. to 6.0 sq.mm. in 90,180 and 300 meters coil length. The company plans to use its extensive network of 600 distributors and over 1.1 lakh retailers across country to push its cable business. To begin with, SYSKA will enter the wires and cables sector in the west region and will later spread over to Pan India.

Here are the special features of SYSKA Wires and Cables

• Lead and Halogen Gas free

• RoHS Compliant

• Indo-European Technology for shock resistance

• Uniform power supply, 99.98% bare copper conductor

• Energy saving

• High heat resistance

• High current carrying capacity

• Anti-termite and anti-rodent

With the aim to support government’s initiative of Make in India, SYSKA has made a further investment of INR 75 crores to set up the fourth manufacturing plant in Rewari (Haryana). This will be used for manufacturing various types of wires and cables in terms of setting up the production facilities on 6 acres out of total 19 acres at Dharuhera-Rewari, Haryana, India. The area of plant is approximately 1.50 lakh square feet, which would employ approximate average of 300 employees in the first phase. As all the latest state of the art machineries are in place, the plant at present is manufacturing approximately 6-7 lakh coils a month. At full capacity the plant would produce over 15 lakh coils a month. SYSKA Wires and Cables is targeting a revenue of 500 crores in FY18-19

Commenting on the new business Mr. Rajesh Uttamchandani, Director, Syska Group said, “We can see exponential opportunities for Wires & Cables business in India. The household wire segment is a 12,000-crore market and the segment is expected to boom with growing demand for power and light. This is further fueled by low penetration of organized players in the Indian market. We at Syska, are committed to bring to India world class wires and cables that can cater to the masses. We will continue to contribute towards the make in India initiative of the government and are proud to generate employment under Skill India initiative.”

SYSKA will make an investment of 30 crores in 3 months towards aggressive marketing campaigns starting July 2018 for the launch of Wires and Cables business. The company aims to make Syska synonymous with Wires and cables category like it is to ‘LED’. Syska Wires and Cables business aspires to establish a stronger foothold in the Indian market with aggressive marketing and sales strategy, bridging connect with the consumers at the right touch points. For this, the company signed several strategic tie ups and will advertise through print &TV channels, theatre advertisements and mobile platforms.

SYSKA Wires & Cables will also be offering an extensive loyalty & Reward program for the Electricians and Retailers alike. With simple loyalty program for retailers and electricians to earn reward points on all SYSKA Wire & Cable purchases. It allows them to be recognized for their efforts and also earn some reward points on the way. The program is designed as such which is easily Achievable, redeemable and can be upgraded as you move upward. The program is also combined with anti-counterfeit solution, to ensure that consumer always gets best of the quality and genuine product of SYSKA.