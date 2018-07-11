Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Treatment Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2018 – 2028

The severe acute respiratory syndrome is caused by the coronavirus which is found in bats and palm civets in Southern China. The severe acute respiratory syndrome is a serious life-threatening viral infection. Its symptoms includes cough, chills and shaking, headache, muscle aches, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and dizziness. The severe acute respiratory syndrome first appeared in 2003 and spread rapidly. This infection can spread easily from one person to another via respiratory droplets if they come in contact with skin or mucous membranes. In October 2012, the severe acute respiratory infection was added to National Select Agent Registry, which regulates the handling and control of bacteria, viruses and toxins that have the capability to pose a severe risk to public health and safety. Risk of atypical pneumonia, pulmonary fibrosis and respiratory failure are the major risk factors associated with the severe acute respiratory syndrome. Antivirals and antibiotics are recommended for treatment of severe acute respiratory syndrome. However, an antibiotic treatment, in most cases, is not enough to treat severe acute respiratory syndrome treatment; supportive care is also required.

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints-

Risk factors associated with the spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome include increasing recommendation for combination therapy drugs and increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. These factors will drive the growth of the severe acute respiratory syndrome treatment market. 90% cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome in developing countries and increasing complication rate due to pneumonia and respiratory failures will propel the growth of the severe acute respiratory syndrome treatment market during the forecast period. Increasing research and development and clinical trial and usage of therapeutics for severe acute respiratory syndrome treatment will propel the growth of severe acute respiratory syndrome treatment market. Government initiatives to reduce mortality rate will also be a major factor which will contribute to the growth of the severe acute respiratory syndrome treatment market.

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Treatment Market: Overview

Severe acute respiratory syndrome treatment therapeutic drugs involve a broad-spectrum of antibiotics and supportive care as well as immunomodulatory therapy and antiviral agents. Some antibiotics have immunomodulatory properties. For instance, quinolones and macrolides are prescribed for severe acute respiratory syndrome treatment. The Ribavirin antiviral drug was majorly chosen as an empirial therapy for severe acute respiratory syndrome. It is the most commonly used antiviral with corticosteroids. Corticosteroids have been the main immunomodulatory therapy used for severe acute respiratory syndrome treatment. Thymosin alpha 1 is also administrated to treat severe acute respiratory syndrome treatment, especially in China. Thymosin alpha 1 is a relatively safe product and enhances T-cell function.

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, the severe acute respiratory syndrome treatment market has been divided into seven regions — North- America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe and Asia- Pacific excluding China & Japan (APECJ), Japan Middle-East & Africa and Latin America. North America is the dominating segment in the severe acute respiratory syndrome treatment market due to rising awareness regarding infectious diseases and increasing drug manufacturing facilities. In Western Europe, Germany, France and the UK will be the fastest growing regions in the severe acute respiratory syndrome treatment market due to strengthening laws and government guidelines covering infectious diseases. APEJ region includes two fastest developing countries — India and China — which will prove to be the most promising markets for severe acute respiratory syndrome treatment market players due to factors like increasing government initiatives to reduce disease complication and high incidences of diseases in China.

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Treatment Market: Key Market Participants

Example of some key market participants in the global severe acute respiratory syndrome treatment market are Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline PLC., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi S.A., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Merck & Company, Inc., Abbott Laboratories and others.

