Seed Treatment Market Applications, Key Players, Regions 2012 – 2018

Transparency Market Research announced that it has published a new study based on the title “Seed Treatment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2012 – 2018.” The report analyzes estimates and forecasts the global market of seed treatment in terms of revenue. According to the studies in this report, the global seed treatment market was valued at US$2.43 billion in 2011. However, for the forecast period, 2012 to 2018, the market is growing at a CAGR of 9.2% and is expected to reach US$4.45 billion by 2018.

This study report analyzes some of the major driving and restraining factors for the market and also includes various industry opportunities for the seed treatment market anticipated for the near future.

The growing seed market worldwide is the major key driver for the high growth observed in the seed treatment market. In the recent years, the global seed market has been experiencing increasing development due to the technological advancements and growing population across the globe.

In addition, other multiple growth factors such as the increasing technological developments in the seed treatment methods, growing focus of the seed industry on crop protection, and higher prices of seeds are leading to significant growth and expansion in the demand for seed treatment market across various geographic regions.

Moreover, growth and demand of global seed treatment market is also primarily driven by the growth of the commercial seeds (conventional and bio-seeds) market. Rising technological developments in the field of agriculture and increasing input cost of seeds are expected to drive the demand for seed treatment techniques in the coming years. Also, increasing global farming activities on croplands has generated the need for high yield productivity, in turn propelling growth into the market for seed treatment.

However, on the contrary, the growing government restrictions on the use of pesticides on crops and environmental hazards due to the chemicals used in pesticides may hamper the growth of the global seed treatment market in the future.

