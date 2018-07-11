Pueraria Extract Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2025

Pueraria Extract Market: Introduction:

Pueraria extract is used in foods and health products to add its fortifying characteristics such as reduction of blood pressure and blood-fat content. Pueraria Extract is derived from the pueraria mirifica plant, which is found in northern and north eastern Thailand and Myanmar. This product is processed from the root of the plant and formulated into a fine brownish-yellow powder. Pueraria extract is used for its beneficial properties for increasing appetite and rejuvenating effects. Pueraria is widely used in dietary supplements, functional foods and meal replacements. Pueraria extract is used for the production of purring, a Chinese medicine injection, used for heart and cerebrovascular disease. The Pueraria extract carries phytoestrogen effect which is used to reduce symptoms caused by aging and decrease estrogen level. Pueraria extract market is anticipated to grow over the forecast period with a high CAGR due to its various application. The Pueraria extract market is projected to be dominate by North America and Asia-Pacific because of his great herbal consumer base.

Request For Report Brochure For Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=29027

Pueraria Extract Market: Region-wise Outlook:

North America is anticipated to stay strong market for the Pueraria extract as a large consumer base is already present for both fortified food and herbal supplementary in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to follow after North America due to Pueraria being a traditional medicine over a large part of the region. Europe and Latin America is also anticipated to increase demand for Pueraria extract over the forecast period as herbal supplement consumption trend is spreading in.

Pueraria Extract Market: Drivers and Restraints:

Rise in the herbal supplement, and fortified food consumption over the globe is anticipated to boost the Pueraria extract market. Also, use of alternative medicine and natural product to cure chronic diseases is increasing in regions like North America and Europe which is expected to boost the global Pueraria extract market over the forecast period.

The growing consumer focus on health consciousness is driving the market for Pueraria Extract. The increasing health benefits for prevention from heart diseases, diabetes, cholesterol level and blood pressure is leading the immense growth of Pueraria extract in emerging and developed economies.

The growing demand for natural health supplements is also promoting the demand and consumption of pueraria extract in the global market. Pueraria extract is widely used for promoting the efficient functioning of immune system and effectiveness in metabolism.

Low market penetration of the product and lack of awareness may result in restraint for the global Pueraria extract market. Lack of scientific findings of the benefits of the Pueraria extract is barring a lot of consumers to opt for it which is further expected to act as a restraint for Pueraria extract market.

Pueraria Extract Market: Segmentation:

The Pueraria extract market can be segmented by form, end-user, and distribution channel.

By form, the Pueraria extract market can be segmented into powder, liquid, and capsule. The liquid and powder are anticipated to hold the dominate market share due to high volume consumption in end-use industries.

By end-user, the Pueraria extract market can be segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetic and personal care, and dietary supplement. Supplement segment is anticipated to have a larger value share in Pueraria extract market.

The Pueraria extract market can be segmented by distribution channels into direct and indirect. The indirect can be further segmented into modern trade format, specialty stores, drug store, e-commerce and other retail formats. The drug store format and specialty are expected to have a larger share regarding volume as targeted consumers are easy to achieve under such formats.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pueraria-extract-market.html

Pueraria Extract Market: Key Players:

The key industry players in Pueraria extract market are Amax NutraSource, Inc., AuNutra Industries Inc, Carrubba Inc., Organic Herb Inc., Xi’an Green Biotech Co., Ltd., Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co., Ltd., and Naturex Group.