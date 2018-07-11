Pharmaceutical Sterilization Equipment Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2028

Pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are more concerned about safety issues and sterilizers have become an essential equipment for controlling microbial contamination. Sterilizers are special equipment used to make a pharmaceutical product free from the live microorganism and live bacteria. Effective sterilization processes are vital to the pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceutical manufacturers are undoubtedly aware of sterilization’s significance. Proper sterilization processes are imported for pharmaceutical equipment, pharmaceutical, and packaging. Pharmaceutical manufacturers need high quality, reliable sterilization equipment to produce high-quality products. In the pharmaceutical industry, production of sterile products is continuously becoming higher. Sterilization can be achieved through the application of chemicals, heat, irradiation, and filtration. Different methods are used for sterilization of different pharmaceutical products. Each of the various methods of sterilization has a unique purpose. Various companies offer several types of equipment for sterilizing of different pharmaceutical products based on product nature. The steam sterilizer is the most common sterilizer used in pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceutical sterilization equipment includes steam sterilizers, autoclaves, and hot air oven and heat sterilizers. The steam sterilizer is most commonly used pharmaceutical sterilization equipment in the pharmaceutical industry.

Pharmaceutical Sterilization Equipment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Pharmaceutical manufacturers are focusing on sterilization of pharmaceutical products to ensure safety and efficiency of products, which is a major factor expected to drive the growth of pharmaceutical sterilization equipment market. Other factors that are contributing to the growth of the pharmaceutical sterilization equipment market are strict government norms for pharmaceutical packaging & manufacturing and the introduction of the new methods for sterilization of pharmaceutical drugs. New techniques such as low temperature and gamma and e-beam irradiation are been used, which spur the growth of the pharmaceutical sterilization equipment market. Increasing production of sterile drugs and injectable, increase patient compliance and pharmaceutical packaging regulation are positively propelling the growth of pharmaceutical sterilization equipment market. Biopharmaceuticals have particular needs when packaged in containers as the drugs are sensitive to interaction with the syringe and vital components. The high cost of pharmaceutical sterilization equipment acts as a barrier to revenue sales growth of the pharmaceutical sterilization equipment market.

Pharmaceutical Sterilization Equipment Market: Overview

Pharmaceutical sterilization equipment can be basically separated as non-terminal and terminal equipment. Pharmaceutical sterilization equipment is basically based on terminal sterilization, which includes heat, radiation and chemical sterilization. Non-Terminal pharmaceutical sterilization equipment includes filtration procedures. Dry heat can be used to sterile fatty acids and thermostable powders. Thermolabile drugs such as penicillin, thiamine, streptomycin, and riboflavin can be effectively sterilized by ionizing radiation. Pharmaceutical products are resistant to degradation by ionizing radiation if they are in powdered form than in a liquescent form. Chemical sterilization is used to sterilize drugs such as penicillin. However, some drugs such as riboflavin, streptomycin and thermolabile, lose potency when treated with ETO. Filtration sterilization is used for sterilizing thermolabile solutions, these solutions will be degraded by other predictable heating methods. These all methods are used to sterile pharmaceutical drugs which are essential for the safety of drugs. Increasing safety procedures and clinical procedures in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical products are be expected to boost the demand for pharmaceutical sterilization equipment.

Pharmaceutical Sterilization Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, pharmaceutical sterilization equipment market has been divided into eight regions including North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific excluding China & Japan (APECJ), Japan, China, Middle-East & Africa and Latin America. North America is the most dominating market for pharmaceutical sterilization equipment due to advancement in healthcare care technologies and adoption of new techniques. Western Europe is another fastest growing region followed after North America due to growing pharmaceutical manufacturing production facilities for sterile drugs. Developing regions such as APECJ provide the most promising market for pharmaceutical sterilization equipment market players due to increasing healthcare facilities in countries such as China and Australia & New Zealand.

Pharmaceutical Sterilization Equipment Market: Key Participants

Examples of some key market participants in global pharmaceutical sterilization equipment market identified across the value chain are STERIS Corporation, Getinge Group, MMM Group, Steelco S.p.A, Tuttnauer, 3M Company, Belimed AG, MATACHANA GROUP, Sterigenics International LLC, Environmental Tectonics Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (Advanced Sterilization Products).