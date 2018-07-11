Methoprene Market Set for Rapid Growth And Trend, by 2026

Methoprene is an insect growth regulator or a juvenile hormone mimic. Rather than killing insects, methoprene controls them by interfering with normal hormone levels within the insect at critical development periods, preventing growth and/or maturation. It is actived by contact or ingestion, and in some insects (e.g., fleas) it affects eggs or female fecundity. Methoprene controls a broad range of insects, including hymenoptera, diptera, homoptera, coleoptera, and syphonaptera. Its functions include mosquito larvae control, post-harvest grain protection, prevention of flea-egg development, and control of horn fly larvae in cattle manure. Furthermore, recommendation for dosage of methoprene in various applications by WHO will increase the demand of methoprene and tolerance exemption of methoprene from EPA, has resulted in rise in its demand globally.

Global Methoprene Market: Key Segments

In terms of type, the methoprene market can be classified into s-methoprene and r-methoprene. S-methoprene is an important hormone in insects. It can be used against fleas, moths, beetles, flies, and other insects. S-methoprene is a synthetic mimic of a natural insect hormone that prevents immature insects from developing into adults. S-methoprene is approved for insect control by the EPA in homes, for stored grains, on pets, and as cattle feed through.

Based on application, the methoprene market can be divided into agriculture and gardens, livestock pest control, commercial pest control, and others. The others segments in methoprene market includes household, wastewater treatments, sewage, drinking water, and others. The agriculture and gardens segment is estimated to account for a significant market share during the forecast period, followed by livestock pest control. Methoprene is commonly added to insecticide products because it affects the insects that survive exposure to the other pesticides. It comes in several formulations including dusts, granules, ready-to-use liquids, pressurized sprays, and in flea collars. Methoprene is commonly found in flea treatments for dogs and cats, in cattle feed to control flies, and in mosquito control products. It is also used in insect baits and home insect sprays.

Global Methoprene Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in this market include Cayman Chemicals, Merck, BASF, Bayer Cropscience, Sumitomo Chemical, ADAMA, Syngenta, FMC, Mitsui Chemicals, AgBiTech, and Corteva Agriscience. The key strategy followed by the global players is mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in 2014 ADAMA acquired Control Solutions to expand its agricultural product segment. Regional players such as MGK, Valent, and Russell IPM also have a significant role in the expansion of the methoprene market.