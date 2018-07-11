Bio-Emulsion Polymers Market | Revenue, Key Players, Supply-Demand, Investment Feasibility and Forecast 2023

Synopsis of Bio-Emulsion Polymers Market:

Bio-Emulsion Polymers are manufactured from renewable sources of raw-materials. They are formed by using two methods such as bio-based latex polymer and bio-based sugar macromer methods. The bio-based latex polymer method utilizes starch produced from rice, potato, corn to fabricate polymers whereas bio-based sugar macromer method makes use of sugar as a feedstock for the production of final product. They are known for non-toxic nature, superior performance, extended life, and other features which are influencing the market positively. Due to these factors, bio-emulsion polymers are used in various applications such as paints & coatings, adhesives, textiles, paper, and others.

Among the various segments in the market, paints & coatings sector holds a major portion due to growing consumption of natural based emulsion polymers as they offer excellent life & recyclability, superior performance, and ease of application. They are mainly used to impart thermal and water resistance along with bio-compatibility to the final product. It is projected that the adhesives sub-segment is set to grow at a significant rate owing to increasing demand of the product in toys, furniture, and others. Additionally, the emission of volatile organic compounds and volatile crude oil prices has forced the manufacturers and investors to shift their focus from conventional emulsion polymers to natural materials. These polymers are used as binders in paper and coating industries as they offer enhanced mechanical properties to the final product. Moreover, the growing consumer awareness and increasing demand from the end-use industries is set to drive the market over the assessment period.

Regional Analysis

The Bio-Emulsion Polymers Market is segmented across five regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America holds a major share of the market due to the growing demand for bio-based products in paper, packaging, textiles, and others. The increasing research & development activities of emulsion polymers and the growing production of ethyl vinyl acetate, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene bio-based materials has propelled the region to witness a higher growth over the assessment period. Countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico are the major players in this market.

The Asia Pacific region is growing significantly in the market due to rapid urbanization coupled with growing popularity of the product in end-use industries. It is predicted that growing investments in the end-use industries is likely to drive the market in the region during the forecast period. The growing consumption of bio-based materials in textiles, paper board, and packaging sectors has propelled countries such as China, Japan, and India to achieve a stunning growth in the market as they provide excellent flexibility, stability and low maintenance to the product.

The European market has also observed a remarkable growth due to the implementation of new rules and regulations proposed by regulatory bodies such as the EPA( Environmental Agency) and the REACH(Regulation for Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals) to follow ecofriendly products than petroleum derived materials in end-uses. The market has been driven by the application of this rule in paints & coatings, textiles, and adhesives segments. It is estimated that the growing innovation and technological advancement are predicted to propel the growth in countries such as the U.K, Italy, Germany, and France during the forecast period.

