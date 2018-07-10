Surge Protection Devices Market 2018 Leading Countries, Consumption, Trends, Challenges, Revenue, Geography, Companies & Forecast till 2023

Market Overview:-

A surge protection device is one of the primary components of electrical installation protection systems used in the electrical power supply networks, communication and telephone networks. They are primarily the most efficient type of overvoltage protection. The surge protector limits the voltage supply to an electric device by blocking or shorting the excess voltage. The advantages of surge protection devices include the protection of low voltage distribution systems against direct lightning stroke into the overhead power supply line or external lightning protection system, the hot ionized gases is not an issue with surge protection devices.

The market for surge protection devices is witnessing significant growth because of the rise in alternative energy implementations, increase in demand for protection of electronic devices, and the power quality issues faced. According to National Lightening Safety Institute, some 30% of all power outages annually are lightning-related, on average, with total costs approaching $1 billion dollars. For protecting the buildings and residents from the lightening destruction, the manufacturers are increasing the production for lightening surge protection devices. For instance, ABB’s surge protection devices are specially designed so that in case of any lightening transient surge conditions, the products offer primary protection against multiple lightning strikes even in heaviest surge.

The key players of surge protection devices market are Schneider Electric SE (France), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Alstom SA (France), Siemens AG (Germany), and Toshiba (Japan). Larsen & Turbo (India), Hyundai heavy industries (South Korea), Hitachi (Japan), Fuji Electric (Japan), Nissin Electric (Japan), Xian XD (China), Hyosung (China), Bharat Heavy Electric Ltd. (India), Eaton (Ireland), and Meidensha (Japan) are among others.

Surge protection devices market is segmented based on application, type, voltage and region. Based on application the market is further segmented in to residential, commercial, and industrial. Industrial segment is expected to grow at higher rate during the forecast period. Industries are coming up with new technologically advanced equipment that are fine and expensive. To protect such devices the industries require a variety of surge protection devices. On the basis of type the surge protection devices are further segmented as plug-in protection devices, hard wired, line cord, and power control devices. Amongst these segments, hard wired are dominating the market share.

Global surge protection devices market is expected to witness exponential growth during the forecast period given the increasing awareness to secure the electrical equipment and machinery used in the industrial and residential sectors. North America and Europe region are expected to hold the largest market share. With increased urbanization projects such as smart cities, Europe and North America are expected to dominate the market. Also, the plan to digitally transform the automobile, industrial and IT manufacturing industries, is driving the market. A similar trend is witnessed in the Asia Pacific regions where there is an increase in infrastructure projects and manufacturing, especially in countries such as China and India. The region is expected to witness an increased growth rate during the forecast period.

