Savoury biscuit Market research, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends, Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Savoury biscuit market is driven due to rising globalization, increase in disposable income and demand for convenience food and sedentary lifestyle. Availability of different flavors and consumer oriented advertisement will continue to support the market in upcoming years. Low calories savoury are becoming popular due to increase in trend of weight control and weight loss. Working class population eat savoury biscuits during tea breaks thus adding to high demand. Consumers have huge demand for organic savoury biscuits due to concerns over added preservatives and other chemicals.

Savoury biscuit fortified with fiber are in high demand among health cognizant consumers. APAC is emerging market, key players have started to invest in this growing regions and also are investing in R&D for adding new regional flavors to attract different consumers across the globe. The strategic adoption of companies for promoting their products cross promotional tactics such as celebrity endorsement their product and intelligent marketing through advertisement is also supporting the growth of savoury biscuit market. Hence, the savoury biscuit market is expected to grow at CAGR of 3%.

Major Key Players:

This report includes a study of strategies, of major market players. It includes the product portfolios, developments of leading major players such as Parle (India), Britannia (India), The East India Company (U.K.), CEEMEA (U.K.), Nestlé (Switzerland), Burton’s Foods Ltd. (U.K.), Lotus Bakeries NV (Belgium), United biscuit (U.K.), Walkers Shortbread Ltd (U.K.) and Kellogg Co (U.S.)

Key Findings:

The top 5 exporters of savoury crispbread are Thailand, Ireland, Germany, Sweden, U.K. and Italy

Secondary data reveals that the savoury biscuit market is projected to grow more than 3% annually post the year 2022

Intended Audience:

Savoury Biscuit manufacturers

Retailers, wholesalers

E-commerce companies

Traders, Importers and exporters

Bakery manufacturers

Regional Analysis:

Growing and toughening retail network is expected to be the major driving force for the North America and APAC Savoury Biscuit Market. Organized retailing, advertising and effective branding by suppliers is anticipated to open new market openings for the savoury biscuit market in Europe. Growing capital investments is the key driver of the retail segment. The present well established savoury snack market in APAC has been supporting for the new product line introduction of savoury biscuit. Increase in number of mergers and acquisitions has resulted in the consolidation of the savoury biscuit market in the APAC region

