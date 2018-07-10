Market Research Report on Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Industry Survey And Research Report 2018

Description :

Continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites are a new material that offer superior combination of lightweight and stiffness. They are also are also freely formable, easy to process and recyclable.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Due to their properties, such as lightweight, stiffness, etc., continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites have become popular in many fields, such as automotive industry, aerospace, military, electronics and so on.

Continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites are mainly made by thermoplastic resin and fiber reinforcement. Usually, PEEK, PP, PE, PET, PS can be chosen as resin matrix while carbon fiber, glass fiber, aramid fiber are preferred as fiber reinforcement.

Continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites manufacturers are actively cooperating with their partners to promote their business. Although short fiber and long fiber thermoplastic composites account for the dominant place in the whole thermoplastic composites market, due to its own distinctive characteristics, continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites market has increasing fast in the recent years.

Currently, continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites manufacturing primarily concentrate in Europe and USA as the advanced technology is mastered by companies from the two regions. In 2015, Europe and USA produced about 31536 MT and 27516 MT respectively and held a total market share of 62.30%. China has the highest production growth rate of 11.42% from 2011 to 2015. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.

Although there are also some companies engaging in the production of continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites, when considering the technology and product performance, they still have obvious lap, compared with leading manufacturers, like Lanxess, Polystrand, etc.

Although alternatives of continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites, such as short fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites, are the mainstream products at the moment, due to its own advantages and properties, continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites insiders are very optimistic on the future market. Market insiders think the market of continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites will keep growing fast during the period of 2016-2021 with the CAGR of 4.38%. Also, with each manufacturer’s dedicated to developing the continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites business, it is estimated that competition will become more fierce in the future with price declining trend.

The worldwide market for Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Request For sample Report @ http://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3257970-global-north-america-europe-asia-pacific-south-america

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

LANXESS

TenCate

Celanese

Polystrand

Aonix

AXIA Materials

Tri-Mack

Lingol

Guangzhou Kingfa Carbon Fiber

Ningbo Huaye Material Technology

Zhejiang Double Fish Plastics

QIYI Tech

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Carbon Fiber Type

Glass Fiber Type

Aramid Fiber Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronics

Sporting Goods

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3257970-global-north-america-europe-asia-pacific-south-america

Table Of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Carbon Fiber Type

1.2.2 Glass Fiber Type

1.2.3 Aramid Fiber Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Automotive

1.3.2 Aerospace

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Sporting Goods

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 LANXESS

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 LANXESS Description

2.1.1.2 LANXESS Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 LANXESS Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Product Information

2.1.3 LANXESS Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 LANXESS Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global LANXESS Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Market Share in 2017

2.2 TenCate

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 TenCate Description

2.2.1.2 TenCate Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 TenCate Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Product Information

2.2.3 TenCate Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 TenCate Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global TenCate Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Market Share in 2017

2.3 Celanese

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Celanese Description

2.3.1.2 Celanese Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Celanese Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Product Information

2.3.3 Celanese Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 Celanese Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global Celanese Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Market Share in 2017

2.4 Polystrand

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 Polystrand Description

2.4.1.2 Polystrand Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 Polystrand Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Product Information

2.4.3 Polystrand Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.1 Polystrand Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Global Polystrand Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Market Share in 2017

2.5 Aonix

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.1.1 Aonix Description

2.5.1.2 Aonix Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.5.2 Aonix Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction

2.5.2.1 Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.5.2.2 Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Product Information

2.5.3 Aonix Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.1 Aonix Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.2 Global Aonix Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Market Share in 2017

2.6 AXIA Materials

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.1.1 AXIA Materials Description

2.6.1.2 AXIA Materials Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.6.2 AXIA Materials Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction

2.6.2.1 Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.6.2.2 Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Product Information

2.6.3 AXIA Materials Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.1 AXIA Materials Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.2 Global AXIA Materials Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Market Share in 2017

2.7 Tri-Mack

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.1.1 Tri-Mack Description

2.7.1.2 Tri-Mack Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.7.2 Tri-Mack Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction

2.7.2.1 Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.7.2.2 Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Product Information

2.7.3 Tri-Mack Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.1 Tri-Mack Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.2 Global Tri-Mack Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Market Share in 2017

2.8 Lingol

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.1.1 Lingol Description

2.8.1.2 Lingol Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.8.2 Lingol Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction

2.8.2.1 Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.8.2.2 Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Product Information

2.8.3 Lingol Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.1 Lingol Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.2 Global Lingol Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Market Share in 2017

2.9 Guangzhou Kingfa Carbon Fiber

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.1.1 Guangzhou Kingfa Carbon Fiber Description

2.9.1.2 Guangzhou Kingfa Carbon Fiber Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.9.2 Guangzhou Kingfa Carbon Fiber Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction

2.9.2.1 Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.9.2.2 Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Product Information

2.9.3 Guangzhou Kingfa Carbon Fiber Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.3.1 Guangzhou Kingfa Carbon Fiber Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.3.2 Global Guangzhou Kingfa Carbon Fiber Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Market Share in 2017

2.10 Ningbo Huaye Material Technology

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.1.1 Ningbo Huaye Material Technology Description

2.10.1.2 Ningbo Huaye Material Technology Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.10.2 Ningbo Huaye Material Technology Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction

2.10.2.1 Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.10.2.2 Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Product Information

2.10.3 Ningbo Huaye Material Technology Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10.3.1 Ningbo Huaye Material Technology Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10.3.2 Global Ningbo Huaye Material Technology Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Market Share in 2017

2.11 Zhejiang Double Fish Plastics

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Zhejiang Double Fish Plastics Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction

2.11.3 Zhejiang Double Fish Plastics Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.12 QIYI Tech

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 QIYI Tech Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction

2.12.3 QIYI Tech Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Market Competition, by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.2 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.3 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Price by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.4.2 Top 5 Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.5 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales by Regions (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Revenue by Regions (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.5 South America Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5 North America Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

5.1 North America Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

5.1.1 North America Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.2 North America Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.3 United States Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.4 Canada Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.5 Mexico Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.2 North America Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.2.1 North America Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.2.2 North America Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.3 North America Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3.1 North America Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3.2 North America Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 North America Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.4.1 North America Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.4.2 North America Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

6 Europe Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

6.1 Europe Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 Europe Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.2 Europe Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.3 Germany Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.4 UK Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.5 France Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.6 Russia Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.7 Italy Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.2.1 Europe Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.2.2 Europe Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.3 Europe Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.3.1 Europe Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.3.2 Europe Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.4 Europe Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.4.1 Europe Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.4.2 Europe Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

7 Asia-Pacific Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

7.1 Asia-Pacific Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.3 China Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Japan Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.5 Korea Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.6 India Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.7 Southeast Asia Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.4 Asia-Pacific Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

7.4.1 Asia-Pacific Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

7.4.2 Asia-Pacific Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

Continued …

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

http://www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)