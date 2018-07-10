Global Organic Tea Market: industry insights & opportunity evolution-2023

Market Definition:

Organic Tea is the tea type that is cultivated without the use of any fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides. Organic tea cultivation is beneficial for human consumption as well as for the ecosystem. The innovations due to technology advancements has resulted in adoption of organic tea cultivation techniques and has attracted many consumers on a global level. The consumption of non-organic tea leads to the ingestion of harmful chemicals into the body. Non-organic tea has several health benefits as it is consumed in the natural form. Organic tea is rich in anti-oxidants which tends to prevent the body from risks of several diseases and hence has become popular amongst the consumers globally.



Market Scenario:

The health benefits of organic tea as well as its medicinal application is considered as a major driver for organic tea market. The rich taste of organic tea has made it popular globally which also tends to have a positive impact on its market growth. The chemical-free form of organic tea make its consumption more popular amongst the health conscious consumers. Adoption of healthy lifestyle and high demand for refreshing hot- beverages has supported the positive growth of organic tea.

On the basis of type, black organic tea is found to hold a major share and is calculated to increase at high rate globally based on its increasing consumption due to rich taste and high anti-oxidant level. However, green organic tea is gaining popularity due to its property of reducing excess fat from the body which is also supporting the increased demand of the product from consumer’s side. Unflavored organic tea is found to hold a major share on a global level as they are further used for processing. Amongst the distribution channels for the sale of organic tea, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets share is evaluated to be high based on the consumer’s purchase convenience.

Key Players:

The key players profiled in the global Organic Tea Market are Tata Tea Limited (India), Unilever Tea Brands (U.K.), Associated British Foods (U.K.), Ten Fu Group (China), Taylors of Harrogate (U.K.), Bigelow Tea (U.S.), American Tea Room (U.S.)

Segments:

Organic Tea has been segmented on the basis of Type which comprises Green Tea, Black Tea, Oolong Tea, Others. Black Organic Tea is found to hold a major share due to its increasing health concerns among the consumers.

Organic Tea has been segmented on the Basis of form which comprises Loose Leaf, Powder, Tea Bags, Others. Loose leaf organic tea is found to hold a major share due to less moisture content resulting in high shelf-life.

Organic Tea has been segmented on the Basis of formulation which comprises Flavored and Unflavored. Unflavored organic tea is found to hold a major share.

Organic Tea has been segmented on the basis of Distribution Channel which comprises Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Convenience stores, Specialty stores, E-commerce, Others. Sale through Hypermarkets and Supermarkets is found to be high.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Organic Tea Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Asia Pacific region has the major market share followed by Europe. Changing life-style has led to adoption of healthy consumption pattern due to which Asia-Pacific is projected to generate a high revenue during the given forecast period. The Major importers of organic tea include Russia, U.S., U.K., Iran and Egypt. Based on the higher demand for healthy beverages, the import and export of organic tea in the developed countries is found to rise at a steady growth rate.