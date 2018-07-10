Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) Market Estimated to Perceive Accrued Value with a Staggering CAGR

Market Highlights:

Direct carrier billing (DCB) is a type of online payment that allows consumers to charge the cost of a purchase to their phone bill. This online payment method is applicable to all smartphone and feature phone users. Consumers can use DCB to buy content on any digital platform. This method was earlier used for the purchase of ringtones and wallpaper on feature phone, however, now it can be used to purchase products and services through multiple channels, including desktop computers, smartphones, smart TVs, and game consoles. For instance, people can buy a music streaming subscription on a tablet device by confirming the payment on their phone.

Direct carrier billing is different from other mobile payment methods such as mobile wallets or NFC solutions since the former does not depend on banking infrastructure to complete a trasaction. DCB requires the user to enter only their phone number to make a payment. Billing Platform providers such as Boku, NTT DoCoMo, and Singtel allows the merchants to connect with many Mobile Network Operators (MNO) through a single interface. MNOs make it possible for the consumers to charge purchases to their phone bills.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6169

Major Key Players

NTT DoCoMo,

Bango,

Boku,

Singtel,

Swisscom,

T-Mobile,

Fortumo,

DIMOCO,

Telenor, Orange, AT&T, Bell Canada among others. The prominent players keep innovating and investing in research and development to present cost-effective offerings. Merger and acquisitions among the various players are changing the market structure.

According to MRFR, The Global Direct Carrier Billing Market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period 2018–2023.

Segmentation

By component, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software, and Services. The segment services is sub-segmented into Professional and Managed Services.

By type, the market is segmented into Limited DCB, Pure DCB, MSISDN Forwarding, PIN or MO Base Window, and Others.

By feature, the market is segmented into Pre-defined Window, PIN defined, Mobile Originated & Mobile Terminated and Others.

By authentication Type, the market is segmented into Single-Factor Authentication and Two-Factor Authentication.

By platform, the market is segmented into Windows, Android and, iOS.

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of direct carrier billing market is studied for North America, Europe Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Europe is expected to dominate the Direct Carrier Billing market during the forecast period followed by North America. In Europe, the market for DCB is growing due to initiatives taken by the European Commission to regulate payment services and payment service providers throughout the European Union (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA). APAC is expected to grow with the highest CAGR due to increased mobile penetration. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the leading countries in APAC.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/direct-carrier-billing-market-6169

Target Audience