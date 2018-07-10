Become a Published Author During Donna Price’s Summer Book Writing/Publishing Bootcamp

Summer is the perfect time to get your book written and published. During Donna Price’s summer bootcamp you can do just that.

Donna Lynn Price, teaches want-to-be-authors how to get their books written and published quickly and easily.

Newton, New Jersey: Published author, speaker and business success coach, Donna Lynn Price, is offering a comprehensive six week Summer Bootcamp training program for authors or wanna-be-authors on the how to’s of writing and publishing their book.

The Summer Book Writing/Publishing Bootcamp provides a blue print for authors to use in getting their book started, written and published without spending lots of money or getting stuck with a book that they are unhappy with.

The Bootcamp is 6 weeks in July and August and is offered via online conference to enable everyone to attend. Covered in the course:

Week 1: Brainstorming Your Topic

Week 2: 30 Day Book Writing Formula

Week 3: Publishing Platforms — The HOW to of Self Publishing

Week 4: E-Book Publishing- How to publish as an e-book and audio book

Week 5: Your Author Platform/Creating YOUR Marketing Platform

Week 6: Marketing! Marketing! Marketing!

Self-Publishing is a great way to get a book into print. Many best selling books were are are published by the author. It is not a bad way to get a book into print. In fact, there are many benefits for the author.

Price, will be sharing her expertise as an author and business strategist with participants throughout the program.

To register for the course visit: http://compassroseconsulting.com/book-publishing

