Wind Turbine Gear Oil Market Research, Trends, Supply, Sales,and Insights 2024

Wind Turbine Gear Oil Market: Overview

Wind turbines have been used in one form or another since the last 7,000 years. The primary function of the gear oil for rolling bearings in a wind turbine is to prevent or reduce contact between rolling and sliding surfaces. As a result, friction and wear are kept to a low level. Gear oil has the following functions: corrosion protection, heat dissipation from the bearing, flushing out of wear particles and contaminants (recirculating oil lubrication with filtration of the oil), and support for the sealing effect of bearing seals (grease collar and pneumatic oil lubrication).

Surfaces moving relative to each other are separated completely or almost completely by a lubricant film. This film is called gear oil.

Hydrodynamic lubrication gear oil is preferred for wind turbines with power rating of 0.75 MW to 2.5 MW. This lubricant is conveyed into the narrowing lubrication gap by the motion of the contact surfaces relative to each other. Due to the extremely high pressure in the immediate contact zone, the lubricant here has extremely high viscosity for a short period and facilitates separation of the contact surfaces.

Development of advanced wind turbines in the 4 MW to 5 MW capacity range is under testing phase. The gear box and drive systems of these prototypes demand use of Elastohydrodynamic (EHD) lubrication.

Wind Turbine Gear Oil: Market Dynamics and Trends

Most manufacturers of wind turbine gearbox have compiled or are in the process of compiling new lubrication specifications. These specifications are more stringent than those for industrial gear applications, and more accurately reflect true operating conditions, including low-temperature conditions. Performance expectations for lubricants used in offshore wind turbines are higher due to the demand for extended life.

New trends include FAG FE 8 bearing test (Fatigue test) which is required by all gear box manufacturers, move toward synthetic formulations (PAO/ester based – Poly Alfa Olefin and PAG-based – Polyalkylene Glycol), new oil compatibility specifications for paints-lacquers-sealants and bearing materials, and new extended lifecycle seal tests for static and dynamic seals.

